Alleged MDC cop killers denied bail

HARARE - High Court judge Priscillah Chigumba yesterday denied bail to three MDC officials accused of murdering a police officer in skirmishes that broke out near the party’s Harvest House headquarters in central Harare late last month.

Barnabas Mwanaka, 35, Darlington Madzonga, 41 and Edmore Musvubhi, 32, who are represented by Tonderai Bhatasara of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, are all denying the murder charges.

Soon after the hearing of the matter in chambers, Bhatasara told the Daily News that they will request for reasons for the dismissal of the bail application to enable him to file an appeal.

In their bail application, the three denied being involved in the murder of Talkmore Phiri.

Mwanaka is the MDC Harare district youth chairperson, Madzonga is the party’s spokesperson for Glen View and Musvubhi is the party’s organising secretary for Ward 10 in Sunningdale.

Madzonga, Mwanaka and Musvubhi on June 29, 2017 allegedly connived to attack some police officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police Reaction Group, who were on duty escorting some officers from Harare Central Police Station’s Operations Unit, attending a malicious damage to property scene at Deeds Office on the fateful day.

According to court papers, the trio attacked the police officers, pelting Phiri with stones in the process. The gang allegedly kicked Phiri, the court heard.

Other police officers spotted their colleague being attacked and rushed to rescue him. They rushed their injured colleague to Morris Depot where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mwanaka was arrested on July 8, after being identified by one of the cops who witnessed the alleged murder. His two other alleged accomplices were arrested on July 12.

In their defence, the three claim that they are victims of police profiling, emanating from their links with the MDC party.

Mwanaka said that he was arrested after he complained to a police officer who had injured him with a spike.

He said the police officer then grabbed him by the collar, insisting that he wanted to teach him a lesson for being an MDC member.

He further said that he was taken to Harare Central Police Station, without being advised of the charge he was facing and subsequently had murder charges preferred against him.

The other two said that they were simply caught in the crossfire, but claims that they were charged with murder after a verification of their profiles, which showed that they are MDC officials.