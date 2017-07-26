Zimbabweans promoting criminality in SA: Mbalula

Bridget Mananavire  •  26 July 2017 3:15PM  •  8 comments

HARARE - South Africa's Police minister Fikile Mbalula has accused undocumented Zimbabwe nationals of wreaking havoc and perpetrating crime in the neighbouring country.

“They kill, they do everything, we get into those buildings, they are stinking, they are dirty and they are high-jacked. We went there with the police, we raided those places.  I told one person coming from Zimbabwe, ‘we are coming with the police; you know what is going to happen? We are going to arrest you for not having papers.’ He said to me, ‘minister I know, but I will try my best to come back’.”

Mbalula said xenophobia was being used to silence him.

“One time I said the people who robbed that OR Tambo (Airport) in terms of the heist, five of them arrested come from Zimbabwe. They are trained soldiers. South Africa was bombing on me that I was being xenophobic, I was not, I was just exposing the nationality, and I said let me leave this thing.”

[Googled]

Comments (8)

This man is an empty vessel making noise without any evidence. The word Zimbabwean does not give any information as to who committed the crime and people can tell such empty accusations. As learned Zimbabweans we demand names of the criminals, where they hail from so that judgement is upon us to say yes they are Zimbabweans. Are Sifiso Mhlanga, Julius Gxowa and Mbuti Mawe who short and killed Lucky Dube in 2007 in attempted car jacking Zimbabweans? No. Are Patrick Petrus Radebe, Sipho Mbele who robbed, and killed Geraldine after raping her, killed the husband Tony and heartlessly drowned their son Amaro in hot boiling water in the Johannesburg suburb of Waterville Zimbabweans? No. There is a pattern here that where gang crime is involved South Africans are involved. This is the sort of analysis we Zimbabweans, learned we are need so that judgement is upon us to make whether a Zimbabwean is involved or not. You are an empty idiot Mbalula and only in a position of a public office bearer through corruption and not competence. Shame on you.

Ziziharinanyanga - 26 July 2017

Do not scold the Minister and put innocent Zimbabweans at risk of deportation. In any case, what he is saying is true. Vent your anger on the people who have ruined our once prosperous Zimbabwe, with an economy better at losing jobs than creating them.

Bwedebwese - 26 July 2017

mbalula is just saying the truth. in south africa crimes is committed by all nationalities and the more of a nationality you have, the more the chance of the committing crimes. zimbos are thieving in bots, states and uk zviri pachena. our problem is that we do not want to hear the truth. tajaira nhema dzarwavhi mugabe and then everyone caanot be like mugabe.

josphat mugadzaweta - 26 July 2017

All considered, there is some truthfulness in this. Instead of hiding our heads in the sand, lets face the reality of it, a lot of Zimbabweans are involved in criminal activity in order to survive. Unfortunately it is the Mugabe regime that has caused them to behave like this and until it goes this will continue not only in South Africa but other countries too.

Inyika - 26 July 2017

Mbalula arikungotituka apa as if he owns the nation of S.A... Isusu we are everywhere to stay and thats our gift bcoz to the ends of the world, we were given... Joza ndeyedu, Botswana ndeyedu... in 400 yrs from now we are simply going to colonise Southern Africa yese yoita yema Zimba.... bcoz already tirikuzvarana big time munyika idzodzo

ndinzweiwo - 27 July 2017

Mbalula hates Zimbabweans and we do not need anyone to air it out for us. I remember at the 2015/16 PSL awards when Kharma Billiat won more than three awards he was not happy and he went on to say "next year im giving away R500000 to a south African top goal scorer" that clearly shows how he hates foreigners. And what happened next? this past season he did not live to his promise. nxa

vanirk - 27 July 2017

He myt be ryt but its a lie that 5 were Zimbos in that heist. And its not jus about Zimbos, they are proud of being a rainbow nation, that means as well the avenues of criminality from foreign nationals(Not only Zims) are many

General - 27 July 2017

He myt be ryt but its a lie that 5 were Zimbos in that heist. And its not jus about Zimbos, they are proud of being a rainbow nation, that means as well the avenues of criminality from foreign nationals(Not only Zims) are many

General - 27 July 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media