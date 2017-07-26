US funding accelerate Zim progress on Aids

HARARE - The US government has made extraordinary progress in the fight against Aids in Zimbabwe, with significant progress toward controlling the HIV epidemic.

President Donald Trump’s government announced that through support from the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), Zimbabwe was achieving its goal of controlling the HIV epidemic.

A boost in international donor money to battle the disease is raising optimism in the HIV/Aids community about an eventual end to the pandemic.

The US is the largest bilateral donor to the global HIV/Aids response. The US said Zimbabwe had great potential to control its epidemic by 2020 through the UNAids 90-90-90 framework and expansion of HIV prevention, leading Pepfar to accelerate its efforts here.

With many large international donor countries struggling with recession and debt crises, public health experts have said it was crucial for Zimbabwe to fund its own programmes and make resources go further.