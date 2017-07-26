Prominent lawyer fights fraud charges

HARARE - Prominent lawyer Brighton Ndove has rejected charges of defrauding a woman of her Matsheumhlophe residential stand she had bought in 1998.

Ndove, a senior partner at Ndove, Museta and Partners law firm, was dragged to court by Sikhanyisiwe Phiri on charges of conniving with two bogus estate agents to forge title deeds and an agreement of sale of her stand without her knowledge at a cost of $16 000.

Ndove — who is represented by Calderwood, Bryce Hendrie and Partners legal practitioners — rejected the charges against him.

“It is my respectful submission that I have been wrongly cited in these proceedings for the following reasons: As the Deed of Transfer and all mortgage bond documents will show, I am not the conveyancer who caused the transfer,” Ndove said in his opposing papers.

“Although the conveyancer was my employee at the time, I still submit that I was wrongly cited as applicant’s cause of action is not premised on vicarious liability but fraud.”