Church lines up George Shaya Prayer Day

HARARE - Tabernacle of Worship Family Ministries International will coordinate the Solidarity Prayer Day for Zimbabwe’s football legend George Shaya at the Glen Norah Hall grounds on July 29.

There will be a free music concert featuring gospel artists; Mathias Mhere, Baba Manyeruke, St Luke Rugare Anglican church choir and Zim-dancehall chanter Seh Calaz.

Shaya, born October 30, 1946 has for a long time been battling illness.

The football legend, who played for Dynamos and the Rhodesian national team during the 1960s and 1970s is considered as one of Dynamos' all-time finest players, as well as one of the best ever from present-day Zimbabwe.

Consistently performing well at club level, Shaya was named Soccer Star of the Year a record five times, including the inaugural award in 1969. Shaya was also part of the Rhodesia side which unsuccessfully attempted to qualify for the 1970 Fifa World Cup in 1969.

While a number of individuals including footballers have helped Shaya financially and in kind, Tabernacle of Worship Family Ministries International, a church in Glen Norah where Shaya resides is planning on this prayer event which will be punctuated with music.

Tabernacle of Worship Family Ministries International leaderBishop Roger Benson Jeffrey said as a church they always want to give back to the community.

“Shaya to us is a father and a legend; as such we want to honour him by holding this event which seeks to raise funds and other necessities required by his family.

“Shaya lives in the community where we worship and as such we have to do something in recognition of his contribution to sport and in particular football,” said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey said their fund raising activity for Shaya is already in motion. “We have a doctor, Rigava who has given himself to treating Shaya for free while Ruvimbo Funeral Services have given themselves to supplying the soccer legend with groceries for a full year. The City of Harare has given us the venue for free.”

Jeffrey said the minister of Sport will grace the event as a guest.

“We have invited leaders from various sectors; former footballers and all soccer loving fans — not only Dynamos supporters. Shaya’s legacy is for all Zimbabweans and not only for Dynamos.

“We hope the Dynamos executive will attend as well as their supporters.”