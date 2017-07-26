Chidyausiku's son in court over pub drama

HARARE - The son of the late retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku — Tadzimirwa — yesterday appeared in court for allegedly fondling a married woman’s butt at a popular pub and grill in Harare on Sunday.

Tadzimirwa Bernard Chidyausiku, 28, was bandaged on the forehead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba yesterday, charged with indecent assault for alleged unwanted bottom-touching.

Chidyausiku, who was represented by advocate Webster Chinamora and denied the allegations, was released on $100 bail and advised to continue residing at his present address and not interfere with witnesses until the case is finalised.

The matter was postponed to August 10 for commencement of trial.

The complainant is Amina Mahomed, 25, of Good Hope in Harare.

Prosecutor Patience Chimusaru said on July 24 this year around 1am, Mahomed was at Shisanyama Bar having fun with her husband.

It was alleged that when Mahomed intended to visit the toilet, she met Chidyausiku at the bar’s entrance and he advanced towards her.

Chidyausiku reportedly told the woman he wanted to put a second ring on her finger.

“Mahomed responded that she was a married woman hoping to brush him off.

The court heard that Chidyausiku then fondled Mahomed’s bum without her consent telling the woman that she was beautiful.

Mahomed started walking back to her husband but Chidyausiku still pursued her, insisting on putting a second ring on her finger.

This did not go down well with Mahomed’s husband and a fight broke out between the two men.

Mahomed later reported the indecent assault case to the police, leading to Chidyausiku’s arrest.