Zifa cries foul

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Warriors officially lodged a complaint against Namibia’s Brave Warriors for the alleged use of foreign-based players during the two-legged African Nations Championships (Chan) who are still on the books of several regional clubs.

Namibia who have not had a local football league in the past 12 months are alleged to have used some of their players who still have running contracts with teams in other regional countries which makes the players ineligible to play in the Chan tournament that is reserved specifically for players plying their trade in their country’s local leagues.

Even with international clearance from the clubs they previously played for, they remain players for that particular club in that particular country and with the league in Namibia non-existent the Warriors have questioned their counterparts’ motives to be registered with clubs in their local league at a time when no football activities were taking place.

Warriors’ assistant coach Bongani Mafu who also coaches in Botswana blew the lead on the said allegations and notified the team’s management as he saw some of the players in question training in Botswana recently.

Somaeb Hendrik, a forward who according to the Namibian team card plays for Blue Waters FC was registered with Jomo Cosmos in South Africa, Absalom Iimbondi who was with Mochudi Centre Chiefs in Botswana is said to be playing for Tigers FC in Namibia while Katjiteo Kumbee Roger who was registered with Botswana Defence Forces now reportedly turns out for Civics FC at a time when the country’s football league is non-existent for almost a year.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, however, admitted the Brave Warriors were brave enough to give the local side a torrid time in Sunday’s encounter that saw Zimbabwe being eliminated after going down on penalties.

The Sunday Chidzambwa-coached side lost 5-4 on penalties after the match had ended 1-0 in regulation time meaning the match was tied 1-1 after the two sides managed to register identical 1-0 wins in their respective home matches.

Black Rhinos goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo turned villain after he missed the team’s third sport kick and failed to stop any from going past him.

“We notified the commissioner and I’m sure he will take it up with Caf as per procedure. We got wind of this development during the first leg in Windhoek we tried to raise concern but we could not file the report due to logistical challenges and the match official left soon after the match before we had done anything,” Mpandare told the Daily News yesterday.

“We also had players in the same predicament such as Knox Mutizwa whom we would have wanted to use but because of the rules of the tournament we decided against playing them in this tournament.

“It will be difficult to try and get the result in our favour now and looking at the match, the Namibians definitely wanted it more than us, they won and they deserve to go through to the next round.

“But if they are found wanting in trying to cheat the system then they will have to face the music and allow justice to prevail.”

The Warriors appeared comfortable with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a goal from striker Prince Dube before the break hoping to kill the game as contest in the dying stages but it was rather the visitors who appeared hungrier and could have been rewarded right at dearth.

It only took the intervention of defender Praise Tonha to clear from the goal line with Rusawo in goals for the Warriors a beaten man.

The Namibians carried the momentum into the penalty lottery where it was evident they had indeed made use of their time in training practising for the shootout.

Rusawo was sent the wrong way on numerous occasions diving to the correct side only twice out of five and things got even worse for the reigning Castle Lager Premiers Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year after his spot kick was saved.