Stampede to wish Grace 'happy birthday'

HARARE - Struggling firms in Zimbabwe have “fallen over each” other to wish First Lady Grace Mugabe many more years to come as she turned 52 on Sunday.

Embattled State entities took up expensive advertising slots in all newspapers, including the private media, State television and radio to bootlick “Dr Amai”.

The struggling Air Zimbabwe — which has been making losses for years due to mismanagement, high operating costs, old equipment and aircraft that are no longer profitable to fly — took out an ad to wish Grace a happy birthday.

“We wish her many more blessed years of good health, fulfilment and service to the nation on this auspicious occasion,” the State-owned airline said.

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Martin Dinha said: “She has a vision to do things that many of us never imagined possible in this small township of Mazowe. Mashonaland Central is fortunate. We know other provinces would have wanted to have someone like her.

“She is a successful businesswoman and philanthropist. We believe it is no coincidence that the area where her children’s home is situated is the same area where Mbuya Nehanda lived. At times, when we see the First Lady and the great things she has done, we are left pondering,” gushed Dinha.

Police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri described Grace as a “virtuous and visionary leader of unquestionable integrity.

“Your Excellency, you are a distinguished philanthropist, mother of the nation, virtuous and visionary leader of unquestionable integrity.

“Certainly your unyielding commitment to the welfare of all Zimbabweans can never be underestimated as seen by your recent commissioning of the late Cde Chinx (Dick Chingaira) house just to show how caring and practical you are in assisting our members of the society,” the police chief said.

“Like the Biblical Tabitha in the book of Acts 9 verse 36, amai, you have demonstrated your unwavering love for the poor and less privileged members of the society through your philanthropic work.”

Not to be outdone, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services commissioner-general Paradzai Zimondi exalted the first lady for setting up an orphanage and school in Mazowe to “alleviate the pain and suffering of the less privileged”.

“On this joyous occasion, we appreciate the philanthropic work that Her Excellency Dr Amai Mugabe is undertaking to enhance the live hood of the underprivileged children of our nation, particularly through her Mazowe Orphanage and patron of Danhiko Project.

“By reaching out and touching lives, Dr Amai has become influential mother of nation whose devotion towards uplifting the disadvantages has become a source of great inspiration amongst many, bringing relief to the lives of young neglected children across the country.”

Virtually all State institutions and parastatals fell over each other to brown-nose her, flighting adverts in newspapers and on ZTV on the occasion of her birthday.