Parly invites input on 'fat cat' salaries Bill

HARARE - A parliamentary panel yesterday sought public comments on a draft bill which seeks to cap the salary and perks for managers of government-owned entities and city council bosses.

The views of stakeholders are being sought by August 25 on the Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill, set to be scrutinised by a parliamentary committee.

“This communication serves to inform you that on Friday, July 21, 2017, the clerk of Parliament, ... K M Chokuda gazetted the Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill, HB 5, 2017” said a notice published by Johane Gandiwa, the assistant clerk of Parliament yesterday.

“In line with our constitutional obligations, we have opened a one month window for members of the public and interested stakeholders to submit comments on the Bill to Parliament.”

Section 141 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that: “Parliament must facilitate public involvement in its legislative and other processes of its committees; ensure that interested and affected parties are consulted about Bills being considered by Parliament, unless such consultation is inappropriate or impracticable…”

“In compliance with this peremptory constitutional provision, and as part of public consultations meant to enhance participatory democracy, Parliament of Zimbabwe is inviting comments on the Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill, HB 5, 2017 for consideration by the relevant Committee(s).”

Public hearings on the Bill will be conducted in due course on dates to be advised, Gandiwa said.

The Bill can be downloaded on the Parliament’s website.

In summary, the Bill will underline the responsibility of line ministries to more effectively monitor, supervise and oversee the management operations of public entities to ensure strict compliance by them with the provisions of this bill, without, however, infringing on the autonomy of public entities.

It outlines the role and functions of the Corporate Governance Unit within the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) as a centralised advisory, oversight and support system for line ministries with regard to the implementation of this bill.

It will introduce some consistency in the conditions of service of members of boards of public entities. In particular, it will require members to enter into performance contracts with the government and will allow their salaries and allowances to be limited.

Similarly, it will regulate the conditions of service of chief executive officers and other senior staff members of public entities and will allow their remuneration to be limited.

It will give effect to the National Code on Corporate Governance Zimbabwe to the extent that it applies to public entities.