Charambas to launch solo albums

Vasco Chaya  •  25 July 2017 3:06PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Gospel power couple Charles and Olivia Charamba will next month launch their solo albums Abba Father and Voice of Miriam respectively.

The albums which will be distributed in a number of countries will be released on August 16.

“We are focusing more on the global market since much distribution is being done online nowadays.

“However, initial distribution shall involve newspaper vendors as well as music centres that are available in the country. This means the CDs will be available on virtually all newspaper selling points,” Charamba said.

Charamba’s forthcoming album Abba Father comprises songs such as Jesu Garai, Vakanga Vakaita Sei, Kutengesa Josefa and Ndiregere among others while the album Voice of Miriam is made up of tracks Ndiri Munana, Boycott Sin, Vana Mumasango and Mwaka among others.

Voice of Mirriam will be Olivia Charamba’s first album since 2006.

“We found it worthy not to collaborate with other artistes on our forthcoming albums because it has been a while since we last released and as a result, we want to respect our fans by giving them our solo efforts.

“All albums will carry eight new tracks but mine will have a bonus track Tudikidiki a song I collaborated with CCAP Voices of Mbare,” he said.

The two albums were recorded at their Fishers of Men Studios.

Their previous albums include Tinashe Akatendeka (1997), Johane 3:16 (1998), Vhuserere (2000), Exodus (2001), Sunday Service (2002), Verses and Chapters (2004), Pashoko Pangoma (2010).

Charambas’ Live at HICC (2005) and WeNazareta (2014) were collaborations.

Olivia Charamba, beside the collaborated albums, released Amen (2000), Daily Bread (2002) and The Gospel (2006).

