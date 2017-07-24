Muchauraya re-joins Tsvaangirai

Bernard Chiketo  •  24 July 2017 1:06PM  •  4 comments

MUTARE - MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has received a major boost for his 2018 election campaign after Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) spokesperson Pishayai Muchauraya dumped the Elton Mangoma-led party to rejoin the former.

Muchauraya — who left MDC in 2014 — was officially received back to the MDC at a Bereka mwana rally in Chipinge on Saturday.

He left the MDC when The MDC Renewal Team was formed in April 2014 following the Mandel Declaration announced on April 26 that year at Mandel Training Centre.

Being a member of the MDC national council, Muchauraya, together with Mangoma and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti, announced an audacious verdict to dismiss Tsvangirai and other senior officials in the party’s national standing committee.

Muchauraya and Mangoma were to have a fallout with Biti and went on to form RDZ before his latest decision to move back to the MDC.

He maintains that the decision was guided by the realisation that Tsvangirai has enough numbers to challenge Zanu PF’s hegemony and instead of pursuing a coalition, former members of the MDC should instead follow his lead and re-join the party.

The garrulous former MDC provincial spokesperson said his decision was not motivated by money.

“Elton has more money than Tsvangirai, so that cannot in any way be a factor,” Muchauraya insisted.

MDC Manicaland provincial chairperson David Chimhini said Muchauraya’s return was an endorsement of Tsvangirai’s capacity to lead any coalition against Zanu PF in next year’s watershed election.

“He told me that while he believes that Mangoma and RDZ were a good party, they do not have the numbers and for those people who want to coalesce with the MDC-T in a grand coalition but were formally with the party should just get back and work under Morgan because he has the numbers.

“With our small party, we will not remove Zanu PF…that is progressive thinking,” Chimhini said.

He said he interviewed Muchauraya before admitting him back into the party to ensure that there would not have any challenges going into the 2018 elections.

“He told me he wanted to come back because he wanted to rebuild Zimbabwe and I respect people who have the bigger picture,” Chimhini said.

Related Articles

Comments (4)

Muchauraya clearly a mere opportunist ,lacks in principles,incapable to stand in for his views only for reasons of expedience.However is likely again to suffer a double for Tsvangira's coveted influence on the politics of the day is also clearly unlikely to land him on the top post.The choice by Muchauraya is only likely to earn him distrust among subsidence &principled democratic fighters.And furthermore in the so loved Tsvangirai camp he is likely to face low treatment or only regarded as lacking depth in faith or only as an inferior who is only wish to desperately attach oneself to big headed Tsvangirai abundantly boosting his pride & hold on desperately clinging political fellows,opening Tsvangirai's path to Mugabe type of dictatorship

addmore gudo - 24 July 2017

.....to suffer a double loss for Tsvangira's coveted influence is again unlikely to land him on the top job

addmore gudo - 24 July 2017

well come home musaita godo ....do not be selfish......asiwo mukomama waka makisa iwawa makangomuka kuma offices ikoko mukati hamuchadi MORGAN KKKKKK ....MORGAN and the masses are together never fool yourself again .....solve problems peacefully and never again split the peoples party....any way welcome home brother...your are welcome to the big tent....even tell mukoma ELTON to come back home we used to like all of you guys the devil visited your to want to spoil the peoples project under Tsvangirai. All please come and join new zim strugle....pasi nemakaro.......pasi.....nekudakudya wega ....pamberi nekudaka kuzoshandira nyika pachokwadi kana tapinda munew zim......pasi nekuwengana.

dofo - 24 July 2017

@dofo - totally agree with you mate. WELCOME BACK PISHAYI! It takes courage and well considered thinking to take the correct steps in life. Good move Pishai..

Will Blackman - 24 July 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media