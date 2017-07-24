Muchauraya re-joins Tsvaangirai

MUTARE - MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has received a major boost for his 2018 election campaign after Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) spokesperson Pishayai Muchauraya dumped the Elton Mangoma-led party to rejoin the former.

Muchauraya — who left MDC in 2014 — was officially received back to the MDC at a Bereka mwana rally in Chipinge on Saturday.

He left the MDC when The MDC Renewal Team was formed in April 2014 following the Mandel Declaration announced on April 26 that year at Mandel Training Centre.

Being a member of the MDC national council, Muchauraya, together with Mangoma and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti, announced an audacious verdict to dismiss Tsvangirai and other senior officials in the party’s national standing committee.

Muchauraya and Mangoma were to have a fallout with Biti and went on to form RDZ before his latest decision to move back to the MDC.

He maintains that the decision was guided by the realisation that Tsvangirai has enough numbers to challenge Zanu PF’s hegemony and instead of pursuing a coalition, former members of the MDC should instead follow his lead and re-join the party.

The garrulous former MDC provincial spokesperson said his decision was not motivated by money.

“Elton has more money than Tsvangirai, so that cannot in any way be a factor,” Muchauraya insisted.

MDC Manicaland provincial chairperson David Chimhini said Muchauraya’s return was an endorsement of Tsvangirai’s capacity to lead any coalition against Zanu PF in next year’s watershed election.

“He told me that while he believes that Mangoma and RDZ were a good party, they do not have the numbers and for those people who want to coalesce with the MDC-T in a grand coalition but were formally with the party should just get back and work under Morgan because he has the numbers.

“With our small party, we will not remove Zanu PF…that is progressive thinking,” Chimhini said.

He said he interviewed Muchauraya before admitting him back into the party to ensure that there would not have any challenges going into the 2018 elections.

“He told me he wanted to come back because he wanted to rebuild Zimbabwe and I respect people who have the bigger picture,” Chimhini said.