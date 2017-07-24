Miss Zim oozes class

HARARE - Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 oozed glitz and glamour on Saturday night in the posh gated suburb of Borrowdale Brooke.

The attendees were dressed to kill, looking dapper in beautiful shimmering gowns, tuxedoes and designer suits.

After failing to take place last year amid claims that the pageant had failed to attract the “right girls,” there was pressure on the Marry Chiwenga-led Miss Zimbabwe Trust to deliver a spectacular event.

That was exactly what they did. With corporates stampeding to pay a whopping $3 000 for a table of 10, Marry and company had no choice but to deliver.

The 40 tables were awash with fine whisky (blue and double black) as well as Rupert wines.

Providing entertainment was renowned South African artiste Ringo Madhlingozi along with sungura maestro Alick Macheso.

The most voluble anomaly at the spectacular event was the performance of the director of ceremonies for the night, ZBC TV main news anchor Rumbidzai Takawira.

Her dress choice did not impress attendees as she stuck to one black dress throughout the event, making her presentation dull.

Conspicuous by their absence were the Mzembis, Tourism minister Walter Mzembi and his wife Barbara who runs the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

Their no-show raised eyebrows because Marry was one of the judges at last year’s edition of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

The two’s absence became even more topical when Marry announced that South Africa-based Bigtime Strategic Group led by Zimbabwean Justice Maphosa, which recently dumped Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, had now come on board as the sponsor of Miss World Zimbabwe.

“The prize-giving ceremony will be in two weeks’ time. Our cash prizes are courtesy of Bigtime Strategic Group…I am happy to announce that Mr and Mrs Maphosa said that they were impressed by the way Miss World Zimbabwe is run and they have said form today going forward, they are a partner of the Miss Zimbabwe Trust. Again Mr and Mrs Maphosa have given all the 16 finalists $1 000 each for participating in the pageant,” Marry said.

At the end of the truly glamorous night, Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva was crowned Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 and will be given a cash prize of $20 000 and a brand new vehicle.

The First Princess Everlyn Njelele will get $10 000 while Kundai Somerai, who was crowned second princess, will pocket $5 000. The people’s choice award was won by Tariro Angelica Zvizhinji who will get $5 000.

It will be interesting to establish the type of car the national queen will get in a fortnight as part of her prize package. There was an outcry in 2015 when Miss World Zimbabwe got a Kia Picanto which was far less valuable than the Chevrolet Cruze that was on offer the previous year.

The judging panel for the event included ZOL chief executive officer Danny Marandure, Liquid Telecom chief commercial officer Martin Mushambadope, legislator Betty Nhambu Kaseke, the honorary consul of the Sultanate of Oman in Zimbabwe, Kamal Khalfan and Jianan’s David Zhou.

The pageant auditors for the pageant will be from Grant Thornton.