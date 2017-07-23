'Mugabe won't name successor'

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  23 July 2017 12:54PM  •  0 comments

BULAWAYO - Controversial former leader of Chipangano, an alleged Zanu PF terror group, Jim Kunaka, has waded into the ruling party’s succession matrix, dismissing suggestions that President Robert Mugabe must name his successor.

This comes as the succession debate is heating up, with some war veterans recently calling for Mugabe to address the issue, which has caused infighting in his long ruling Zanu PF.

In an interview with South Africa-based television station, 1st TV, last week, Kunaka said the nonagenarian leader was never going to be “swayed by noise makers”.

“Those who think that they are going to succeed the president by being appointed or anointed by him are day dreaming,” Kunaka said.

“As far as I know Mugabe, he is a principled person who stands guided by the constitution of the party, which says leaders should come from the people.”

Kunaka’s reaction comes after War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube recently broke ranks saying that 93-year-old Mugabe must name his successor, as part of ensuring peace and stability in the event of him retiring or passing on.

The utterances triggered a furore, with some rival ex-liberation fighters calling for Dube’s expulsion from Zanu PF.

“At this juncture, there is no vacancy, I don’t think or see Mugabe being swayed by the noise makers (to choose a successor), it is the people who will choose the successor,” Kunaka said, adding that those who were also calling for under fire Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere were ill advised.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media