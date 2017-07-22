Sables ready to dismantle Kenya

HARARE - After suffering a defeat at the hands of Namibia in their previous international match, the Sables team has recovered and are more than ready to redeem their glory when they face Kenya today at Bulawayo’s Hartsfield Stadium.

After six years without hosting an international rugby match in Bulawayo, a full house is expected at Hartsfield stadium. A lot of people are expected to witness the Sables doing battle against the Simbas of Kenya in the international rugby-starved City of Kings.

Sables coach Cyprian Mandenge believes his charges are ready to do battle against the Simbas and a win today is a must for them.

“It’s a game we need to win. Every game that we play, we always look for a win. We need to start believing that we can beat everyone in Africa for us to qualify for the World Cup. We are not just looking at staying in group one but we would want to win Africa Cup,” Mandenge said.

Mandenge said it was unfortunate destiny was no more in their hands because of their unfortunate loss to Namibia. He believed that it was unfortunate that they were still not using TMOs (Television Match Officials) otherwise had they used them they would have won against Namibia.

He alluded to the fact that they needed to beat the teams that they were going to play. The Sables coach acknowledged they needed to start by beating Kenya and highlighted that they have been working hard as a team to achieve their goal.

“Playing at Hartsfield gives us a great feeling. The last time we played at Hartsfield, it was against Uganda and we won. The guys are looking forward to playing at Hartsfield. We are expecting many people to come for the match. We will also play for our supporters,” said Mandenge.

The Sables coach sentiments were also echoed by Captain Denford Mutamangira who is highly confident and believes they are ready for Kenya and they have what it takes to beat the visitors.

“Definitely this is one of the matches we are looking forward to. The boys are excited we have so much plans for Bulawayo. We have a point to prove, we want to play like it’s our last game of the season,” Mutamangira said.

“We want to be able to detect the game, play our game and show people that we are still good. We play better rugby than Kenya.

“We just want to bring back better days to Hartsfield and Zimbabwe as well. The vibe is good in camp, I think it has more to do with unity in the team,” Mutamangira added.

The Sables team promised a good worthwhile match where they will do justice to the supporters for their commitment and their time that they would have sacrificed to come and support them.

The Sables had two training sessions yesterday. One was held at Christian Brothers College (CBC) in the morning and in the afternoon they were at the match venue.

Meanwhile the local organising committee has assured free entrance to all the school children in uniform and a minimum charge of $2 for adults a $1 for the kids and they are running on the motto “Fill up Hartsfield”