Parly petitioned over UN-supervised 2018 vote

DEPUTY CHIEF WRITER  •  22 July 2017 5:06PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - A Harare man — Ignatius Masamba — has petitioned the Parliament Assembly seeking to compel Justice minister Emmerson Mnangagwa to move a motion calling for a referendum to allow the United Nations (UN) to monitor the 2018 elections.

This comes after the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) dismissed his application last week, ruling that it did not raise any constitutional issues.

Masamba said he is “...an indigenous,...Shona citizen of Zimbabwe above 40 years of age and I qualify to compete in the 2018 presidential elections as a presidential candidate….,” adding that he “...would like to compete as a presidential candidate under free and fair conditions”.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba told him that the issues he was raising fell under the purview of the National Assembly and that the Con-Court had no power to direct the legislature.

This prompted him to write to National Assembly speaker, Jacob Mudenda, asking him to consider his request.

“The cogent reason for wanting the UN to monitor the general election is a control against rigging since it shall be a neutral force in the election process and will not condone biasedly political violence by Zanu PF towards the election date,” Masamba said.

He said the demand for neutrality is in line with the principles of good governance.

“In 1980, the UN supervised the general election and despite heavy newspaper-based propaganda, (Robert) Mugabe won. Is he now afraid of the UN neutrality himself? Why does he not take the initiative himself? Why does he not just invite the UN to come and supervise elections, since he is the one who complains about sanctions, (and) then prove he is the most popular politician without going to a referendum: an expensive process?” he said.

Masamba said soldiers and police officers must not oversee the voting process because they may engage in acts of knavery or dishonesty and influence the election result.

“So, I petition the Parliament of Zimbabwe to work technically, competently in order for there to be a referendum using the least cost alternative if there is any.

“If we cannot go direct to the referendum then let a motion be moved for debate and have parliamentarians vote and if there is a majority wanting Zimbabweans to go to a referendum then we shall have the referendum after the president has proclaimed it,” Masamba, who has presidential ambitions, said.

Comments (1)

Ndiwo warumeka awa....chamisa line up your court challenges also to this regime handiti wakaita Law I told you to have a new zim look at all sides cunning zanu pf can do anything so check north,south ,east and west all direction then new zim will com to us ....Thanks mr masamba we support UN Invitation and if his excellent won this UN Superviesed election even 40% of the total vote we will sulute him once more for a well job done.We ARE ALL SONS LETS RESPECT AND TRUST EACH OTHER PASI NEKUZVIKUDYA PASI NEHUNDINI NDEGA PAMBERI NEKUZWISISA

dofo - 22 July 2017

