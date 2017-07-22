Govt struggles to fund new schools curriculum

HARARE - Government is seeking assistance to fund implementation of the new schools curriculum, with Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Paul Mavhima saying they will only be able to disburse resources by year end.

The disbursement, he said, will be selective, starting with the disadvantaged rural schools.

This comes amid calls for government to suspend the programme until adequate resources are secured.

“We will be distributing learning and teaching resources before the end of the year for the new curriculum, but we will start with rural schools, those with very little resources.

“We ask for you with some resources to help us so that they can be enough.

“The government...cherishes the role played by the Church in education circles, without which not much ground will be covered. With that support the implementation of the updated curriculum will be a success and the whole nation will benefit,” Mavhima said at the unveiling of a science laboratory at St Killians High School in Rusape this week.

“For the Catholic schools, even in instances where we don’t have enough learning and teaching resources, we expect you to chip in,” he added.

Teachers’ unions have said the 2017 school year failed to kick-off smoothly as both teachers and school authorities grappled with challenges of implementing the new curriculum.

The curriculum demands the establishment of new technologies in schools, among many other requirements.

Following introduction of the new schools curriculum, parents have been complaining that buying the requirements is costly and confusing.

Some have even wondered if some of the supplies — expensive coloured and plain bond paper, traditional percussion instruments such as pianos and mbiras, Pritt, sticky-stuff, more exercise books, mini laptops, display files, various boxes of crayons and several other items — were really necessary.

Mavhima said the development of schools was the responsibility of parents.

“For us as government, our role is the payment of salaries for teachers, so we are in partnership with you parents the responsible authority for the development of the school.

“We make things easy for you by paying teachers’ salaries but most of the infrastructure development, the real value that comes to the school is done by parents through the payment of school fees,” said Mavhima.