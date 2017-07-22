Council officer, hooker case drags on

HARARE - A Harare City Council (HCC) human resources officer, who reportedly cocked a pistol at a hooker before forcibly taking back the money he had paid her, has claimed the allegations were fabricated by the commercial sex worker after she failed to extort money from him.

James Chitsa, 45, who had hired the hooker for sexual services, is answering to armed robbery charges before Harare regional magistrate Bianca Makwande.

Judgment day has been set for July 26.

Chitsa denied owning a gun and said the hooker promised to make his life miserable after he refused to give in to her demands for money.

“She was the one who kept coming to where I was seated watching television at Razzle Night Club.

“We later agreed that I would pay her $15 for the rest of the night since it was past midnight,” he said.

“When we got to my apartment she started acting funny and complained of back ache making me give up on having sex with her. As I lay on my bed she thought I had fallen asleep and started searching my jackets.

“…that was when I ordered her to dress up and leave. The woman told me that she was going to fix me and even told the police officer who had arrested me that all she wanted was money. I think her plan worked because my reputation has been tainted since the case was published in newspapers,” Chitsa said.

The complainant is 24-year-old commercial sex worker Sheilla Mawaraidze, of Sunningdale 2 in Harare.

She claims Chitsa was the one who approached her soliciting for sex.

Mawaraidze said she charged Chitsa $25 for the services and they agreed that they would have the sex romp at his house before hiring a cab.

They were charged $3 for the cab and Chitsa forked out $10 but the taxi driver did not have change.

Mawaraidze handed over her $4 to the taxi driver and took the $10 in an effort to recover the money she had paid on behalf of Chitsa.

The court heard that when they arrived at Trafalgar Court, Chitsa led Mawaraidze to the 12th Floor where he resides.

While in the house, Mawaraidze demanded her $4 back before she could offer sexual services to Chitsa.

It was alleged that Chitsa gave the hooker another $10 note and negotiated for that money to cover the sex romp.

The two then allegedly had sexual intercourse but after the act Chitsa allegedly began threatening Mawaraidze saying he would teach her a lesson.

He reportedly went to his dressing table and withdrew a black pistol and pointed it at Mawaraidze demanding his money back.

The court heard that Mawaraidze resisted but later surrendered the money fearing for her life when Chitsa cocked his pistol.

Chitsa allegedly took the money and ordered Mawaraidze to dress up and leave his residence.

Mawaraidze went to make a police report immediately after leaving Chitsa’s house.