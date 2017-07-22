'Cocaine maker' dragged to court

Tarisai Machakaire  •  22 July 2017 5:03PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A Glen Lorne man suspected of manufacturing drugs at his residence after he was found in possession of an assortment of machinery used to make cocaine capsules and compress dagga was yesterday dragged to court.

James Francis Joscelyne, 39, appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.

The court heard that Joscelyne, who has since renounced his Zimbabwean citizenship, allegedly admitted during an interview that he was processing tablets containing ecstasy powder and cocaine selling a capsule for $3 through an organised syndicate in Harare.

His arrest comes barely a month after another cocaine drug mule, Beauty Mutashu, was jailed 10 years on possession charges by the same court.

Mutashu had been arrested at Harare International Airport hiding 3,8kg of cocaine in her luggage.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 20, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics were tipped that Joscelyne was dealing in dangerous drugs at his home.

It was alleged that detectives proceeded to the residence and introduced themselves before presenting a search warrant to Joscelyne.

During the search, detectives went into Joscelyne’s bedroom where they recovered two sachets of a substance suspected to be cocaine with a street value of $640 and 43 ecstasy tablets valued $129.

The detectives further probed Joscelyne and he led them to his kitchen where a bowl containing ecstasy powder and empty plastic packaging were recovered.

It was further alleged that two drug processing machines; a single-punch pill maker and dagga compressing machine, 25 kg of Micro crystalline cellulose used in pharmaceutical tablet making, 300 empty capsules and food colorants were also found in the house.

The recovered drugs were taken for forensic examinations and the results are yet to be obtained.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media