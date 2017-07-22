'Cocaine maker' dragged to court

HARARE - A Glen Lorne man suspected of manufacturing drugs at his residence after he was found in possession of an assortment of machinery used to make cocaine capsules and compress dagga was yesterday dragged to court.

James Francis Joscelyne, 39, appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.

The court heard that Joscelyne, who has since renounced his Zimbabwean citizenship, allegedly admitted during an interview that he was processing tablets containing ecstasy powder and cocaine selling a capsule for $3 through an organised syndicate in Harare.

His arrest comes barely a month after another cocaine drug mule, Beauty Mutashu, was jailed 10 years on possession charges by the same court.

Mutashu had been arrested at Harare International Airport hiding 3,8kg of cocaine in her luggage.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 20, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics were tipped that Joscelyne was dealing in dangerous drugs at his home.

It was alleged that detectives proceeded to the residence and introduced themselves before presenting a search warrant to Joscelyne.

During the search, detectives went into Joscelyne’s bedroom where they recovered two sachets of a substance suspected to be cocaine with a street value of $640 and 43 ecstasy tablets valued $129.

The detectives further probed Joscelyne and he led them to his kitchen where a bowl containing ecstasy powder and empty plastic packaging were recovered.

It was further alleged that two drug processing machines; a single-punch pill maker and dagga compressing machine, 25 kg of Micro crystalline cellulose used in pharmaceutical tablet making, 300 empty capsules and food colorants were also found in the house.

The recovered drugs were taken for forensic examinations and the results are yet to be obtained.