'Aliens' to vote in 2018: Zec

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said persons who, before the promulgation of the 2013 Constitution were issued with identity documents describing them as ‘‘aliens’’, must forthwith proceed to the offices of the Registrar General to have their citizenship regularised and confirmed.

Zec chief elections officer Constance Chigwamba said on the dates of the biometric voter registration (BVR) registration exercise, Zec will not register any person whose citizenship is not confirmed by the national ID or other identity document lawfully issued by the registrar general.

“Zec therefore encourages all Zimbabweans especially those hitherto incorrectly referred to as aliens, to have their identity documents regularised now so that they are not disenfranchised in 2018 (elections),” Chigwamba said.

She said the electorate must be able to produce proof of identity in the form of a national ID card or valid passport and must produce proof of residence.