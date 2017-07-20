Zim to start voter registration in October

20 July 2017

HARARE - Zimbabwe will start registering voters for general elections in October, officials have said, in the first concrete step ahead of a crucial vote expected to take place next year.

Voter registration will start from October and end in March 2018, officials from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) told civil society groups.

In addition to the mobile registration, continuous voter registration will take place at Zec headquarters, provincial and district offices.

Zec said it will relax requirements for proof of residence to include hospital bills with a residential address, or a letter from a relative who owns the property, as affidavits will not be insisted upon.

On the issue of the central database, Zec said in 2014 it had acquired — with United Nations Developing Programme (UNDP) funding — a database which will be used for 2018, although it required upgrading.


 

 

Comments (4)

Now i urge all those who stay in rural areas and are not allowed to exercise their constitutional right of voting for their preffered party by zanu thugs to come into towns and cities and use your relative's proof of residence to register so that you won't have many troubles in voting for your preffered party where voter intimidation is not as rife as in rural areas.You can always come back to vote a fews days before the elections.Opposition parties and people who live in towns and cities should utilise this opportunity and tell their supporters and relatives in Mt Darwin,Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe or is it pfungwa,Mutoko etc.

Janana wa Bikaz - 20 July 2017

There won't be any need to be afraid of being harrassed or retribution when you go back to your rural area because the zanu pf mafia party would have been discarded into the dustbins of history in the watershed elections..You will go back home a very liberated person.

Janana wa Bikaz - 20 July 2017

Great development, all should register to vote. I can give you referall letters

Command Center - 20 July 2017

'Public hospital's' fall under government domain and will be used to duplicate voter registration via (government hospital addressees) on a massive scale .. Under Zanu-pf rigging mechanism in 2013 they duplicated "first & Surnames" but used different ID nos: perceived authentic.. Nw they're going to use (hospital address's) totally idiotic ''if excepted by opposition parties".

The Watchmen - 20 July 2017

