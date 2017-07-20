Mushure doubtful

HARARE - Dynamos left back Ocean Mushure is a major doubt for the Warriors’ decisive return leg against Namibia in a 2018 Kenya African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium as he is battling a knee injury.

The experienced defender appeared to land awkwardly during the first leg in Windhoek as the Warriors succumbed to a surprise 1-0 defeat courtesy of a Hendrik Somaeb second half strike.

The win was a remarkable achievement by the Brave Warriors given that there has been virtually no top-flight football in Namibia for more than a year due to feuding officials.

Mushure could not take part in yesterday’s morning and afternoon training sessions and was due to undergo a scan to establish the extent of his injury.

Warriors’ team manager Wellington Mpandare said they hope it’s nothing serious as they want all their best players to be available.

“There will be an examination in the afternoon and hopefully it’s a small problem. It’s a knee problem, there will be a scan and we will know more afterwards,” said Mpandare.

“It will be difficult if he is ruled out because this is a must win game for us and we want all of our best players to be available for this match.”

Meanwhile, preparations for their weekend’s game went a gear up with several players called for duty heeding the call as they conducted double training sessions at the Yadah Hotel Complex.

CAPS United trio of Devon Chafa, Ronald Chitiyo and Abbas Amidu as well as the How Mine pair of Milton Ncube and Praise Tonha are expected to rejoin the squad this morning having been excused to play in last night’s league match between the two clubs.

Midfielder Denver Mukamba, however, missed the morning training session without excusing himself which appeared to have irked the technical team although they could not immediately make a decision on the Dynamos player.

The technical team is also still monitoring the condition of midfielder Gerald Takwara, who missed the first leg with a serious bout of flu and has been excused to recuperate at home.

Warriors are bidding for a fifth straight appearance at the Chan tournament and Sunday Chidzambwa and his charges will be hoping to salvage their campaign when they host the Brave Warriors at the National Sports Stadium.

The winner between Zimbabwe and Namibia over the two legs will proceed to the final round of the qualifiers to meet either Comoros or Lesotho.

Comoros head into the return leg against Lesotho carrying a healthy 2-0 lead.

Zimbabwe have qualified for all four previous Chan tournaments since its inception in 2009 and are gunning for as fifth straight appearance at the competition which is specifically meant for players plying their trade in local leagues.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari, Takabva Mawaya, Herbert Rusawo

Defenders: Dennis Dauda, Jimmy Dzingai, Jimmy Tigere, Devine Lunga, Ocean Mushure, Milton Ncube, Praise Tonha, Peter Muduwa, Jameson Mukombwe

Midfielders: Marshal Mudehwe, Ronald Chitiyo, Innocent Mucheneka, Simon Munawa, Devon Chafa, Leeroy Mavunga, Liberty Chakoroma, Raphael Manuvire, Talent Chawapiwa, Denver Mukamba

Strikers: Abbas Amidu, Francesco Zekumbawire, Prince Dube

Mushure doubtful