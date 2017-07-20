'I won't beg to rejoin Zanu PF'

Fungi Kwaramba  •  20 July 2017 2:58PM  •  3 comments

HARARE - Former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa has set conditions for his return to the former liberation movement including demanding an apology for the manner in which he was hounded out at the height of the party’s infamous purges in 2014.

Mutasa, 82 next week, was jettisoned from the fractious Zanu PF in 2014 — together with senior officials who included former Vice President Joice Mujuru and ex-spokesperson and Cabinet minister Rugare Gumbo — over untested allegations that they wanted to topple President Robert Mugabe.

Reacting to Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba’s statement that the doors were open for him to meet the Zanu PF leader, Mutasa said he could not be told what to do by “nonentities” like Charamba.

“It takes politeness and a sorry if they want me back, maybe (Ignatius) Chombo as the secretary for administration should write to me stating why I was expelled in the first place. Charamba has nothing to do with this.

“It is the president who knows better. If you ask Charamba and the others why I was expelled they don’t even know but to repeat lies that I was talking to Mujuru.

“Yes, I was talking to Mujuru because she was the vice president of the party as well as the country.

“I had no choice at that time but to leave Zanu PF because of the vendetta between Mai Mujuru and Mai Mugabe.

“I even engaged the president about that, but he could not act so we were left with no choice but to leave Zanu PF,” Mutasa told the Daily News.

Basking in the sun at the back of his humble dwellings in Umwinsdale, Mutasa looked worn and tired, and loudly contemplated leaving politics for good.

“I am not prepared to go back to Zanu PF unless they change their approach and follow the law.

“Look at countries like Botswana and Tanzania where we were based during the liberation struggle, those countries have roadmaps that they follow and we don’t have any,” he said.

The country’s first Speaker of the National Assembly has lately been singing the blues.

Charamba claims he has approached Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa asking him to arrange a meeting with Mugabe.

“It is a lie that I phoned Mnangagwa asking to meet the president, no. I called him explaining that the messenger of court was disrespecting a Supreme Court order since he is the minister of Justice.

“For some strange reason, he said that he would talk to (Justice Rita) Makarau but to date I still have not been given my sofas back as per the court ruling,” Mutasa said.

Even though all is not well for the former State Security minister, Mutasa said he would not beg to be re-admitted into the ruling party.

“If they really want us back in Zanu PF, then they should phone every opposition leader because at one point we were all once in Zanu PF, including (MDC leader Morgan) Tsvangirai, we are all from Zanu PF,” Mutasa said.

And he told the Daily News that even after the ridicule he suffered at the hands of his erstwhile comrades, he is ready to meet his old buddy Mugabe, the man he still admires a lot and refers as President or Baba Mugabe.

“I have lots of respect for comrade Mugabe. If he wants to meet me even tomorrow, I would go. He was lied to that we wanted to kill him.

“I would go to his office respectfully. I don’t think he is the president of Zanu PF only but also the president of Zimbabwe.

“Look, Zanu PF is already in ruins and for now I would rather be with ZPF (Zimbabwe People First) but it will be good to meet the president and talk about the economy and other issues,” Mutasa told the Daily News.

After leaving Zanu PF along with the likes of Mujuru and Gumbo, Mutasa was crucial in the formation of the ZPF which has been dogged by problems ever since the former vice president left to form her own outfit, the National People’s Party, after she fell out with her former colleagues.

And there is nowhere to run for the soft spoken Mutasa who says he is ready to quit the so-called dirty game once and for all, whether outside Zanu PF as a brooding old man or maybe back with Mugabe, his old comrade.

Comments (3)

It is time for you to rest old man. You should know the type of people you want to engage for your talks. People of Zimbabwe want peace and development only.

Gumandafa - 20 July 2017

vamutasa your are free to go and see your old friend his excellent the pridesident of the republic of zim....its normal but never ever rejoin zanu pf....those who are saying to see your old friend means joining Zanu pf are idiots they do not know the difference between a state president and zanu pf president 2....They do not know family maters and friendiship maters .Did they know if it was not mutasa ,mahachi, Rekai Tangwena and others we were not going to talk about the president becz Smith wanted to catch him and wana charambwa you are boosting and beeze building walls on old friends who sometimes wanted to advise each other on the betterment of us all.Watch zanu pf is 97% infiltrated by the devil the likes of charambwa and the the like who hate to see all zimbabweans having food on their tables and fight for that food to be for his zanu pf friends only and no one else. Forget about partsan politics in new zimbabwe. Politics should be defined as competition to offer the best to all people of zim not a dirty game ....sham....sham...to those who are fighting and having slepless nights for their ownly good rather than the betterment of us all

Dofo - 20 July 2017

He wants to go back to the feeding trough!

dick mboko - 20 July 2017

