Emberton memorial service set

HARARE - A memorial service for the late veteran Zimbabwean journalist and broadcaster Dave Emberton (pictured) will take place at the City Bowling Club in the Harare Gardens today.



Emberton, 69, died of heart failure at his son’s home in Durban, South Africa two weeks ago.



Though the late Emberton was cremated in South Africa, his friends based in Zimbabwe have decided to organise the memorial service to afford the late broadcaster’s friends and colleagues to pay their respects.



“Dave passed away in Durban two weeks ago while staying with his son, Dave Junior, and this will be a chance for the many people who knew him through decades of broadcasting and other career activities, as well as his many social pursuits, to say a fond farewell in the company of others,” read a statement by Emberton’s friends.



Emberton began his career as a broadcast reporter at Montrose Studios in Bulawayo after which he became the host of sports, music and general interest programmes.



His most popular role was probably that of television anchor and presenter at ZBC that he continued on a part-time after he left the national broadcaster until 2015.



Emberton, who also worked for MultiChoice Zimbabwe, was also an actor. He was also part of the cast of a Zimbabwean psychological thriller movie titled: Enigma — The Secret of the Circle.



The cast also included veteran actor Stephen Chigorimbo and singer Kudzai Sevenzo.



The late Emberton is survived by his son, Dave Junior and two grandchildren.



