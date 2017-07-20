Biti to deliver State of the Economy Address

HARARE - Opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) president Tendai Biti will next week deliver the second edition of the State of the Economy Address (SEA) in Harare.

It’s an attempt by the former Finance minister to “assist in finding a lasting solution to the unpalatable suffering of the Zimbabwean people”.

This comes as the economy has stagnated, while shortages of foreign currency and cash have hit consumer spending, with businesses struggling to pay for imports and repay foreign loans.

“He is expected to proffer a raft of solutions to the economic quagmire on varying issues including land invasions, illicit financial flows, dwindling revenues, poverty and unemployment,” the PDP said in a statement.

“The president will also deal with the political crisis including the contradicting messages from the state which is at war with itself owing to the State-party conflation.

“His address will also deal with the high country risk profile and the need for holistic reform.”



