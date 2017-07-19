'Parly can legislate for 50-50 gender parity'

HARARE - National elections management body Zimbabwe Electoral Commisison (Zec) has said the country presently has no law which recognises gender parity but Parliament can legislate for 50-50 representation to achieve the Women’s Affairs committee’s goal of having equal gender representation in the legislature.

Addressing the parliamentary portfolio committee on Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development yesterday, Zec chairperson Rita Makarau said currently there was no plan to achieve that target.

“Currently, there is no law to that effect, meaning that all stakeholders, including Parliament and women groups, should work towards that because as an election management body, we have no mandate to dictate to political parties that they should field female candidates or dictate to them how they should structure themselves.

“Besides, we have a nomination procedure where political parties will give us their candidates and as long as those candidates meet the requirement for the nomination procedure, we have no mandate to reject their candidature because of their gender,” said Makarau.

The new Constitution, overwhelmingly approved in a 2013 referendum, provides for women’s equal representation in decision-making at all levels.

But Makarau said the Constitution reserves 60 seats for women and another requirement that parties prepare lists where the zebra listing is done, alternating males and females to select candidates for the senators in a balanced way.

“What we can only do is to demand strict adherence to those provisions and where we receive a party list that does not comply with that (zebra listing), we reject it and ask the party to make a correction before resubmitting a list that complies with the law,” said Makarau.

In recent weeks, female legislators across the political divide have been demanding that the male-dominated Parliament approve a bill giving women a stronger political voice in this patriarchal country.

If the amendments sail through, it has the potential to become one of the most empowering laws for women in Zimbabwe, female legislators argue.