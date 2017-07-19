Mutasa's plight touches Mugabe

Gift Phiri  •  19 July 2017 1:51PM  •  12 comments

HARARE - It is often said that President Robert Mugabe hardly forgives nor forgets, but not when it has something to do with Didymus Mutasa — one of his longest serving confidantes who fell out with him after throwing his full weight behind Joice Mujuru, the former vice president who was hounded out of the ruling party on unproven charges of attempting to unseat the Zanu PF leader.

The Daily News can exclusively reveal that Mugabe has been touched by the plight of the former Zanu PF secretary for administration who has admitted to be struggling to make ends meet following his dramatic exit from the ruling party and government about three years ago.

Insiders close to the presidency said Mugabe has never felt as touched after news reached his ears during routine briefings by his officials about Mutasa’s plight.

The Zanu PF leader has since confided in his inner circle to help open the pathway for Mutasa to reach out to him so he could be parachuted out of his desperation.

Zimbabwe’s first black Speaker of the National Assembly, who held many Cabinet posts before he was fired from Zanu PF in 2014, has hit hard times.

He is struggling to send his children to school and servicing huge debts, including $70 000 owed to power utility, Zesa Holdings.

Mutasa, who turns 82 at the end of the month, is also battling to save his top-of-the-range cars from being auctioned over outstanding fees to a local law firm.

Curiously, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), through CMED (Private) Limited — a wholly-owned State enterprise that administers the Transport Purchase Fund on behalf of the Civil Service Commission and Treasury — has tried to prevent the auctioning of Mutasa’s Range Rover sports utility vehicle attached from the embattled former State Security minister’s home, in the up-market Umwinsdale suburb.

The OPC allocated the vehicle to Mutasa in 2013, a year before he was given his marching orders for hobnobbing with Mujuru, the former vice president accused of attempting to unseat Mugabe from power using unconstitutional means.

Mugabe’s office has written to the Sheriff of the High Court advising them that the vehicle could not be attached since it was State property.

Things are so bad for the veteran politician that he has revealed he is beginning to fear that his family could starve unless he gets help somewhere.

Mugabe signalled he wants to help Mutasa this week, but said he must first drink a chill pill.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba told one of the State-owned dailies in an unsolicited interview that Mutasa was free to meet Mugabe or rejoin Zanu PF, but should do so openly without tying to put on a brave face.

Charamba also revealed that Mutasa had approached Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeking to make contact with Mugabe, adding that the Zanu PF leader had no hard feelings against him, notwithstanding the political mistakes he might have made.

But Mutasa hit back hard yesterday, setting conditions for talks with Mugabe.

He told the Daily News, in an exclusive interview to be published in full tomorrow, that he wanted a “sorry” from Zanu PF, and that if the ruling party wanted him back, the party’s secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, must write to him first explaining why they expelled him in the first place.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Charamba flagged potential help by the president but scorned at attempts by Mutasa to set pre-conditions for the talks.

“It is not the president who is in the papers asking for an audience navaMutasa, it is Mutasa who has sent an SOS,” Charamba told the Daily News.

“He can’t set preconditions, for what? If he is comfortable where he is and what he is, he can stay there. He should never confuse a response founded on compassion for an invitation to return to Zanu PF. No one is interested in his return.

“He left Zanu PF on his own volition. If he wants to come back, he knows where to begin, he was the administration secretary; he knows the rules. Those rules have not changed, kwete kuti ati westere time (he should waste our time).”

Charamba said Mutasa was wrecking any potential for cooperation by attempting to set conditions for the president that the head of State must first explain his expulsion.

“The party does not owe him an explanation. He is not a member. If anything, he is an opponent. If he wants to remain an opponent, let’s meet on polling day,” Charamba said.

“He has reached his nadir. Who courts a man who is down? This is vainglory. He should stop being vainglorious.

“By the way, the president has helped so many people, some who are not in his party, some still in politics, some dead.

“It’s far from reflecting desperation. The president is large-hearted. Mutasa has been given a lifeline. He is politically inconsiderate.”

Charamba said Mutasa must follow proper channels.

“He chose to communicate through the Press, we responded in kind to the courtesy he denied the president; he should have called the president quietly,” he said.

Mugabe, who at 93 is Africa’s oldest and one of its longest-serving leaders, has previously said that the only person who came close to understanding him in Zanu PF and government was Mutasa.

Other politicians involved in the 70s liberation struggle with Mugabe, such as former vice presidents Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Msika and John Nkomo, have passed on.

“They are gone and those who remain, you look down upon them because they are young.

“They have not had the same experience, the same length of life and, therefore, the same advantage of gathering as much knowledge and experience as yourself,” Mugabe said in his 89th traditional birthday interview.

“And so you can’t discuss with them things that happened in the 1930s or even 1950s. You take my Cabinet as it is: there is no one I can talk to about how we used to approach girls or we would go to this and that place, riding bicycles.

“There are others like Mutasa. He comes close, but others are just children. You feel that loneliness. You have lost others and sometimes you think of it and it makes you very lonely.”

In November last year, Mutasa confirmed phoning Mugabe ostensibly to convey the message that opposition leaders, alarmed by the deteriorating situation in the country, wanted a face-to-face meeting with the nonagenarian.

The former close Mugabe confidante spoke after claims by Mugabe during his address to war collaborators in Harare that his former senior aide had called him on his arrival from a trip to Morocco wanting more than just to check on his health and family.

Comments (12)

This George the wife beater Charamba sounds more like a political surrogate than a civil servant. He needs to have his wings clipped. He is a mere spokesman and he is beating his chest as if he is the main man.

Galore - 19 July 2017

kkkk true,first coment

junk - 19 July 2017

Cde Mutasa, haisi nguva ye'arrogance' ino iyi. Matambonzi huyai imi moramba? Chupeti!Dzokerai kuZanu PF munodya mari.

Yekera Onini - 19 July 2017

POLITICS dzenyu mazimbabwe dzakaora .....satanic politics whats wrong with mugabe inviting his old friend Didmus mutasa they share different political views so they cant help each other...imimi vana charamba ndizvo zvamunoita shamwari dzenyu kuti mukapesana mukufunga hamuchabatsirani ...ndosaka vanhu vaiti iwe charamba vaishusha mukadziwako akazofa ichokwadi tazvionera the way you think....vamugabe is his constitutional right as sitting president to help anyone who approach him for help regardeless of political affiliation ....charamba your mind is full of satanic .....your partisan is dividing our nation if kana ari veMDC haapiwe aid if you are zanu pf you are not treated by an mdc doctor thats the mantality remember these people they went to war together and you mwana wezuro you are talking nonses thats shame of you charamba those are stories dzevakuru you do not have capacity to talk nyaya dzevakuru not even in the press what are trying to prove......you want to prove that all people who are not zanu pf are starving bezs they are not ZUNU PF ....What is it that your are doing in zanu pf .....so you are beezi stealing all the resources of the nation to feed your few zanu pf minority....Charamba you a civil service ...you must let people in politics spoke not you......paliament summon people like charamba and other who have double faces politicians and civil servents that must allowed to continue if ever zim will move forward.

dofo - 19 July 2017

I feel the pain Mutasa sure being hounted by the likes of Charamba ma WAR VET mapera basa sure kkkkkk some one with no war credentials hounting a former state security misnister

MAFIKIZOLO - 19 July 2017

It has always been clear to all right-thinking person that this Mutasa was never sacked from Zanu, but was just planted to ruin the opposition. Now that he has accomplished that, he is returning home. Job done. Tsvangirai, Mujuru and company are finished.

True - 19 July 2017

This proves that Mugabe is surrounded by evil people and this also proves that he doesn't hold power , these people are taking advantage of this old man . Charamba has no authority of telling us who Zanu PF or Mugabe must help , he is just an evil person who like to see us citizens suffering . He must leave this to Mugabe himself , and also Mugabe must show his goodness by not listening to this chap . At time I believe that the bad situation is because of the people close to Mugabe who don't allow him to see reality , and his weakness Mugabe is to pretend as if he is not knowing whats wrong and confront his close aids .

Mudhara - 19 July 2017

At 82 he still has children going to primary school,asi ndeve small house?

Ageless - 19 July 2017

Mutasa, who has ZanuPF/Gukurahundi blood on his hands, should sell his fancy Range Rover so that he can buy some sadza and nyama once every 3 days and pay his kids' school fees. (But he can also pay the fees in Goats - doesn't he know that?) He should also sell his expensive house/property in Umwinsidale and go and live with the povo in Mbare.

Homo Erectus - 19 July 2017

In other words he must go back to ZPF so that he earns a living? Shame on Devloping world1 People join politics for survival not to serve people! Gravy Train?

Manje So! - 19 July 2017

In other words he must go back to ZPF so that he earns a living? Shame on Devloping world1 People join politics for survival not to serve people! Gravy Train?

Manje So! - 19 July 2017

So people join or rejoin ZANU PF to seek for comfort and not work yaaa? This is the end my support for ZANU PF. I will support a party that employs competent people to deliver to the nation and Zimbabweans.

Ziziharinanyanga - 19 July 2017

