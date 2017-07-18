Mzembi must know when to talk

HARARE - The public quarrelling between Tourism and Hospitality minister Walter Mzembi and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive Karikoga Kaseke — over the sponsorship of Harare International Carnival — highlights the endemic culture of domineering and overbearing arrogance by politicians.

And in most of the cases, these politicians would be wrong.

For starters, why would Mzembi risk undoing the work that his ministry and the ZTA have done in trying to make Zimbabwe a preferred tourist destination by going full steam in his spat with Kaseke over a sponsor who has dumped his wife’s project?

Without a doubt, Mzembi has been one of the very few performing ministers in President Robert Mugabe’s government to the extent that even here at the Daily News, we, twice, voted him minister of the year in our end of year awards.

Mugabe has publicly praised Mzembi for the zeal and commitment, that he, together with Kaseke and the ZTA, have demonstrated in their bid to market the country as a safe tourist destination.

But sadly, Mzembi has fallen out with Kaseke over the ZTA’s decision to award the naming rights to its sponsor — Bigtime Strategic Group — meaning that the carnival has now been rebranded to Bigtime Harare International Festival.

His argument is that the carnival is supported by government and should not carry the name of the sponsor.

Curiously, the row with Kaseke coincides with the Bigtime Strategic Group’s decision to dump the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant, run by the minister’s wife, Barbara.

It is very strange that Mzembi would have the courage to try and pooh pooh the sponsor he brought on board to support his wife while at the same time attacking, Kaseke and characterising him as someone who is ignorant of how things work.

And to try and cast aspersions on the sponsor by inferring that he wouldn’t want the carnival to suffer the same fate as Miss Tourism, Mzembi is simply exhibiting his bitterness and grudge — at the expense of the humongous work he has put to market Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination.

Mzembi must know that God taketh and God giveth.

He must stop behaving like a knight on a white charger when all along he was extolling Bigtime Strategic Group for its sponsorship.

Mzembi must know when to talk and attack others.

Surely, this is not the right time considering that he is badly conflicted.