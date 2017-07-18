Mine Entra kicks off

BULAWAYO - Organisers of this year’s Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) expo are optimistic that they will have a fruitful three-day gathering.

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) general manager Nomathemba Ndlovu said there was a remarkable improvement on exhibitor turnout as compared to last year.

The three-day event will run from tomorrow to Friday under the theme Exploring Linkages in the Mining Value Chain.

“The peak of this year’s campaign had organisers hosting various engagements forums and embarking on a targeted buyer recruitment drive.

“These initiatives have yielded positive results as the majority of the pre-registered business visitors are in senior decision-making positions,” said Ndlovu.

The number of exhibitors improved from last year’s 91 to 120, occupying almost 4 000 square metres of exhibition space, which represents 80 percent of the space made available.

“The focus of the show will therefore be on maximising on-site connections with a view to creating mutually beneficial relationships at every mining value chain touch point.

To this end, the Mine Entra event diary will feature a number of new developments that seek to increase deal flow and add further impetus to the national drive to make mining a catalyst for inclusive economic growth,” Ndlovu said.

In terms of local participation, 62 percent of the confirmed exhibitors are from Harare while 29 percent are from Bulawayo.

Only China and South Africa are representing foreign exhibitors.

Key highlights at this year’s event include two new knowledge exchange platforms, the Women in Mining Breakfast and the Young Professionals Forum which will take place tomorrow.

On Thursday, there will be an inter-ministerial roundtable discussion which is set to focus on government vision for growing mining industry and its contribution to sustainable development.

Friday will see the holding of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation Conference, an event targeted at small scale miners for engagement with policy makers, suppliers and service providers.

On the same day, a Charity Golf Challenge will be hosted by Bulawayo Golf Club.

Mines minister Walter Chidakwa is set to officially open the expo.