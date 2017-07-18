Harare council orders Shisanyama demolition

HARARE - Popular Harare pub and grill restaurant Rufaro Shisanyama has been ordered to demolish its VIP section by end of this week following an inspection visit of the premises by the city council which said the extended structure was built illegally.

The owners have been given up to Sunday, failure of which they will attract severe sanctions from the Harare City Council (HCC).

Shisanyama was opened in June last year by former HCC top official, Raymond Chiromo, and has grown to become one of the most favoured outdoor places in Harare.



It is situated in the high density suburb of Warren Park.

According to a June 23, letter to Shisanyama management signed by the city’s director of works Phillip Pfukwa, the joint was given up to July 23, to demolish the section.



“An inspection carried out by my Development Control Section on June 19, 2017 and recorded in my register as DC/Enf/10/22 revealed that you constructed a structure on your property without council approval,” the letter read.

“Found on your property was a 7x5m structure built of stones, corrugated iron sheets and tent material being used as a bar. For your information, Stand 5780, Warren Park is in a commercial zone (shops and office) of operative Warren Park Local Development Plan number five, wherein such developments are prohibited.



“Such use amounts to a contravention of section 24 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12) revised edition 1996.

“You are therefore instructed to demolish the structure before July 23, 2017, failure of which I should be left with no option but to serve you with an enforcement order, prohibition order in terms of section 32, 34 and 35 of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act (chapter 29:12).”



Management at Shisanyama yesterday refused to entertain questions from the Daily News.

“We currently don’t have a comment on that story, and that’s the position,” a lady who identified herself as Sharon said.

Apart from being hit with a demolition order, the management at Shisanyama could be hit with a huge penalty bill.

“Meanwhile, by copy of this letter, the finance director (rates section) is advised to impose penalty charges on your rates account with immediate effect should I not receive any representation cessation of the illegal activity terms of the Harare (Incorporated and Local Government Areas) (Supplementary charges (Amendment) By-Laws 2011 (No.25) Chapter 29: 15) statutory 53 of 2011).”



The closure of the VIP section would be a big blow to Harare’s well-heeled, who had made it a habit to enjoy their nights-out at Shisanyama, which, despite being located in the poor township of Warren Park 1, attracted the haves, who parted with top dollar for merriment.