Govt pressed over delayed NRZ wages

HARARE - Parliament is pressing the executive arm of government to ensure that it makes delayed salary payments to thousands of workers at struggling State-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

“Employees are owed over $90 million in outstanding salaries while debts have ballooned to a staggering $176 million,” said the parliamentary portfolio committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development in its report.

“Government must take over, or, at the very least, guarantee the debt owed to employees if NRZ is to attract serious private investors. This should be done by September 30, 2017.”

Several manufacturing companies, which had been the backbone of the NRZ’s business, have closed and shipment of coal from Hwange Colliery Company, which sustained the NRZ, has declined significantly.