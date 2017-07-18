Govt increases online payment limits

Staff Writer  •  18 July 2017 12:22PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe has increased the limit of the amount of money consumers can use in online payment platforms amid an explosion of online and mobile payment transactions.

“In line with the goal to encourage the use of electronic means of payments, the limits have been broadened to facilitate payments by the transacting public and business whilst taking cognisance of the anti-money laundering requirements which are key in any financial system,” acting Finance minister Joseph Made told the Senate.

Bank to wallet transactions are not limited, he said.

“Banked individual customers transact up to $10 000 per month on their wallet with a daily limit of up to $5 000.  Non-banked individual customers can transact up to $3 000 with a daily limit of $1 000. Merchants, farmers and SMEs can also transact on mobile wallets up to $50 000 per month depending on their category.”

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     
    Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app

    Popular this week

    © 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media