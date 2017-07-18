Army justifies eviction of 200 villagers

Staff Writer  •  18 July 2017 12:24PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has justified its eviction of 200 villagers from Lazy Nine Farm in Banga Village, Shurugwi South saying the area is a military protected area.

“The area is an officially gazetted cantonment area as stipulated under the Government Gazette Notice No. 802/1978,” lieutenant colonel Alphios Makotore, the director Army public relations, said in a statement yesterday.

“In addition to the above, the ZNA has put up notices to remind the illegally resettled villagers that they must vacate the area.

“Whoever resettled those villagers did so without consulting the relevant military authorities who could have shown the boundaries of the gazetted area.

“In that regard, the eviction order stands because those villagers were illegally resettled.

“Furthermore, it is in the interest of the villagers’ safety that they vacate the area as stipulated by the notices put up by the ZNA authorities.”

Related Articles

Comments (1)

Vanhu vekwangu vanozviitisa. Takangokura tichiziva tose kuti kwa Stokiri (Lazy9 farm) ndekwemasoja kubva nguva ya Smith kwaingo trainira masoja. Even panguva ye 1st resettlement during 1988 there about mindamirefu yakaitwa on the northern side of the road towards Gare area. Pakaitwa second land distribution vanhu vaipihwa minda kumapurazi akakomberedza Shurugwi town and sarounding areas leaving out Stokiri/Stokil farm (lazy 9). Saka zvekuzozvigarisa kumasoja zvanga zvabvepi. Vamwe vacho vaitobva Kuma resettlement vachienda kumasoja. Kungoda kushoresa Army nepasina.

gulalikabili - 18 July 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media