'Taxpayers fund Mugabe sons' profligacy'

Staff Writer  •  17 July 2017 3:50PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Tendai Biti’s opposition PDP party is complaining that President Robert Mugabe’s sons’ debauchery and wild partying are being funded with taxpayer dollars.

This comes after the two boys — Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine — have been evicted from a luxury apartment at The Regent apartment hotel, in Morningside, Sandton that they were renting because of their “unacceptable behaviour”, according to press reports.

Apartments at the building are rented out for up to R74 000 per month.

“Having such a life on taxpayer’s money is criminal,” PDP said in a statement.

“Our concern is that Mugabe cannot govern, if you cannot control your family, forget controlling the State and the citizens. Mugabe must just resign; having him around is a risk to the country degenerating into chaos.”

Comments (1)

Are Mugabe's sons also part of the diaspora community? Why are they moving from country to country, from Dubai to South Africa? Are they running away from the results of daddy's misrule in Zimbabwe? What a shame.

Edgar Muzawazi - 17 July 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media