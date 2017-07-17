'Taxpayers fund Mugabe sons' profligacy'

HARARE - Tendai Biti’s opposition PDP party is complaining that President Robert Mugabe’s sons’ debauchery and wild partying are being funded with taxpayer dollars.

This comes after the two boys — Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine — have been evicted from a luxury apartment at The Regent apartment hotel, in Morningside, Sandton that they were renting because of their “unacceptable behaviour”, according to press reports.

Apartments at the building are rented out for up to R74 000 per month.

“Having such a life on taxpayer’s money is criminal,” PDP said in a statement.

“Our concern is that Mugabe cannot govern, if you cannot control your family, forget controlling the State and the citizens. Mugabe must just resign; having him around is a risk to the country degenerating into chaos.”