Govt to install maize dryers at GMB

staff writer  •  15 July 2017 5:29PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Government will start drying maize grain to prevent spoilage during storage, Agriculture minister Joseph Made has told Senate.

This comes after the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has tightened its grain moisture guidelines for maize bought, discounting corn with grain moisture above 12.5 percent.

“It is an issue that we are attending to and hopeful that in the next season, the dryers will be there to assist in ensuring that the maize that is delivered has the correct moisture content,” Made said.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media