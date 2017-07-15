Govt to install maize dryers at GMB

HARARE - Government will start drying maize grain to prevent spoilage during storage, Agriculture minister Joseph Made has told Senate.

This comes after the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has tightened its grain moisture guidelines for maize bought, discounting corn with grain moisture above 12.5 percent.

“It is an issue that we are attending to and hopeful that in the next season, the dryers will be there to assist in ensuring that the maize that is delivered has the correct moisture content,” Made said.