Zesa water bills collection opposed

Staff Writer  •  14 July 2017 1:50PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The president of Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (Ucaz) Bernard Manyenyeni has proposed handing over water bills collection to Zesa Holdings, a plan that has been slammed by the Combined Harare Residents Association (Chra).

The Harare mayor said if the proposal is okayed by government, it would boost all cities and towns’ revenue collection and service delivery. 

Chra said the proposal was against the spirit of devolved governance.

“It must be noted that there are obvious administrative burdens and leakages that come with handing over rates collection to another government entity that is already saddled with its administrative malpractices, including corruption,” Chra said in a statement. — Staff Writer

“The proposed policy by mayor Manyenyeni has the potential to lock the funds of the council in an institution which has less accountability.”

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media