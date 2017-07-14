Zesa water bills collection opposed

HARARE - The president of Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (Ucaz) Bernard Manyenyeni has proposed handing over water bills collection to Zesa Holdings, a plan that has been slammed by the Combined Harare Residents Association (Chra).

The Harare mayor said if the proposal is okayed by government, it would boost all cities and towns’ revenue collection and service delivery.

Chra said the proposal was against the spirit of devolved governance.

“It must be noted that there are obvious administrative burdens and leakages that come with handing over rates collection to another government entity that is already saddled with its administrative malpractices, including corruption,” Chra said in a statement. — Staff Writer

“The proposed policy by mayor Manyenyeni has the potential to lock the funds of the council in an institution which has less accountability.”