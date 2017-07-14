Dokora censured for misleading Parly

HARARE - Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora is set to be admonished by senators after being accused of being in contempt of Parliament over evidence he gave about schools having to transfer fees into a government account.

MDC senator Tholakele Khumalo recommended that senators should “formally admonish” Dokora for giving misleading evidence after he denied claims that he gave a directive to transfer School Development Committee (SDCs) funds into the government-held School Services Fund.

This will mean that the senators will debate a motion which “formally admonishes” Dokora and considers that he “misled” the Senate when it sought to debate the motion which called for the alignment of the Education Act to the new Constitution.

The debate was called off because Dokora denied issuing the directive, saying the claims had emanated from social media “which has no legal force and is really wasting senators’ time.”

The senator launched his investigation in response to complaints that the Senate had been misled by Dokora during its inquiries into the scandal, which the opposition senator alleged was a ploy by the ruling Zanu PF government to raid school funds to raise a war chest for the 2018 elections.

Khumalo said there was enough evidence to show that Dokora sought to mislead senators about the negative consequences of his directive to the quality of education at all government schools.

“There is sufficient evidence which proves that government schools in Harare were given the directive to transfer the funds and indeed transferred SDC funds to the SSF account by the 31st March 2017,” she said, adding that “all levies for Term 2 were channelled to SSF account and not SDC account as per current law.”

“In view of the foregoing, it is my view that there is possible contravention of the provisions of the Privileges, Immunities and Powers of Parliament Act (PIPPA), Chapter 2:08 and that the following offences of the Schedule (Appendix C) of the Privileges and Immunities and Powers Act were violated by Dokora,” Khumalo said.

The legislator said schools in and around the capital have notices at their offices advising of the changes.

“Dokora through his contributions had deterred and unduly influenced members from debating the motion.”

He was also accused of misdirecting Senate president Edna Madzongwe through his “misrepresentation.”