Zim's tobacco exports tumble

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s tobacco export earnings tumbled two percent to $266 million by July 7 on lower prices and demand, an industry official said.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s single largest export commodity, ahead of platinum and gold.

Andrew Matibiri, general manager at Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board said Zimbabwe — which exports 90 percent of its tobacco — sold 172 million kg, which is 3,6 percent lower compared to 178 million kg received in prior year.

Average price per kg stood at $2,94 which is 0,3 percent lower compared to the prior year. In 2015 the average price per kg stood at $2,73 down from $3,11 in 2014.