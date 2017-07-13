Zec rules out delimitation exercise

HARARE - Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said it does not intend to conduct a new delimitation of constituencies and wards for the 2018 elections.

It will instead conduct the elections on the basis of the constituencies and wards gazetted ahead of the 2008 elections.

Legal watchdog Veritas said Zec has run out of time having decided to wait until they had completed a new voter registration exercise using Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) before doing delimitation.

Zec has said it aims to complete BVR by December 31, 2017.

“Failure to conduct a proper delimitation before the 2018 general election is likely to affect the credibility and legitimacy of the electoral outcome,” Veritas warned.