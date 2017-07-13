Zec rules out delimitation exercise

Staff Writer  •  13 July 2017 1:23PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said it does not intend to conduct a new delimitation of constituencies and wards for the 2018 elections.

It will instead conduct the elections on the basis of the constituencies and wards gazetted ahead of the 2008 elections.

Legal watchdog Veritas said Zec has run out of time having decided to wait until they had completed a new voter registration exercise using Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) before doing delimitation.

Zec has said it aims to complete BVR by December 31, 2017.

“Failure to conduct a proper delimitation before the 2018 general election is likely to affect the credibility and legitimacy of the electoral outcome,” Veritas warned.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media