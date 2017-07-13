Tuku to grace Marimo's album launch

HARARE - Celebrated music icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is expected to grace upcoming female musician Jane Marimo’s album launch on tonight at Jazz 24/7 in Harare.

In addition to Tuku, who will be the guest of honour, the event will also be braced by female artistes Edith WeUtonga and Tendai Chimombe, who are expected to perform at the album launch.

Songs on Marimo’s six-track album Makasa include Hatironge Tichidaro, Mazano Marairanwa, Makasa (title track) Chidimbu Chemoyo, Nyarai and Tora Mwana.

Marimo told the Daily News that the imminent album was recorded at her recording studio.

“The album was recorded here in my recording studio called Simba Studios. My music tackles societal issues that appeal to everyone. It highlights the plight of the less privileged, increasing awareness on issues affecting young people, particularly in rural areas and the whole society at large,” she told the Daily News.

Marimo is confident that the forthcoming album, a sequel to Chikonzero, which received considerable airplay on local radio stations, will take her fledgling brand to new heights.

Marimo, who is also an entrepreneur, has four albums under her belt namely Shungu Dzangu (2013), Daka Regore (2014) and Chikonzero (2016) as well as a single Kumusha NeChristmas (2015).

The Shungu Dzangu singer, who is backed by the Simba Band, is best known for hits such as Hwahwa, Saina, Rasta and Africa.

He backing band includes Takesure Chari (lead guitar), Learnmore Gandani (bass), Brien Tagarira (rhythm), and George Chiremba (mbira) and Wellington Machaya (drummer.