Tuku to grace Marimo's album launch

Sowell Chikwari  •  13 July 2017 2:48PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Celebrated music icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is expected to grace upcoming female musician Jane Marimo’s album launch on tonight at Jazz 24/7 in Harare.

In addition to Tuku, who will be the guest of honour, the event will also be braced by female artistes Edith WeUtonga and Tendai Chimombe, who are expected to perform at the album launch.

Songs on Marimo’s six-track album Makasa include Hatironge Tichidaro, Mazano Marairanwa, Makasa (title track) Chidimbu Chemoyo, Nyarai and Tora Mwana.

Marimo told the Daily News that the imminent album was recorded at her recording studio.

“The album was recorded here in my recording studio called Simba Studios. My music tackles societal issues that appeal to everyone. It highlights the plight of the less privileged, increasing awareness on issues affecting young people, particularly in rural areas and the whole society at large,” she told the Daily News.

Marimo is confident that the forthcoming album, a sequel to Chikonzero, which received considerable airplay on local radio stations, will take her fledgling brand to new heights.

Marimo, who is also an entrepreneur, has four albums under her belt namely Shungu Dzangu (2013), Daka Regore (2014) and Chikonzero (2016) as well as a single Kumusha NeChristmas (2015).

The Shungu Dzangu singer, who is backed by the Simba Band, is best known for hits such as Hwahwa, Saina, Rasta and Africa.

He backing band includes Takesure Chari (lead guitar), Learnmore Gandani (bass), Brien Tagarira (rhythm), and George Chiremba (mbira) and Wellington Machaya (drummer.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     
    Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app

    Popular this week

    © 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media