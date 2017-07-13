DeMbare in crisis

HARARE - Dynamos’ fine run in the Castle Premiership thus far is under threat as the club battles to avert imminent player mutiny over the nonpayment of salaries, allowances and bonuses.

The situation was further compounded yesterday following the resignation of club vice president Solomon Sanyamandwe amid the financial crisis although the team’s hierarchy was still making desperate efforts to have him change his mind.

The Daily News understands that Sanyamandwe, who is also believed to be the club’s chief financier, was left frustrated after he addressed disgruntled players earlier this week to give an update on their dues before giving them $20 each which did not go down well with some of the executive members who are said to have summoned him for that.

The Glamour Boys have been given a lifeline by PSL at least for now after it postponed Sunday’s scheduled derby league match against CAPS United due to the involvement of players from the two teams in the African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers with the Warriors.

Both CAPS United, who have a huge fixture backlog due to their participation in the Caf Champions League, and DeMbare have three players each in the national team but it was the Glamour Boys’ players, who had threatened not to fulfil the fixture until their outstanding dues are settled.

The Daily News understands that Dynamos players are yet to get part of their salaries, allowances and bonuses since the beginning of the season which has eroded morale in the team.

Players are said to be receiving only part of their salaries from the team’s premier sponsor BancABC, with the club expected to cover the other half after a revised package at the start of the season.

But some of the players who spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity said since the start of the season they only received winning bonuses for the wins against Harare City, Hwange and a draw to Triangle.

Players are owed their May salaries and bonuses and crucially, it has emerged that the nonpayment of bonuses was a big issue ahead of the team’s trip to Chicken Inn which they drew 0-0.

The demoralised Glamour Boys went to Bulawayo in their last match amid turmoil in their camp with concerns by the players that they are performing well for the team while their efforts are not being complimented.

This probably could have a hand in the goalless draw against the Gamecocks, which ended their six-game unbeaten run.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera admits they owe players money but refused to divulge figures and the period.

“It happens. We owe them but I can’t tell you for how many games and how much, it is something confidential.

“Just like elsewhere it’s something that is likely to disturb our preparations and we are running around to ensure we settle the arrears,” he said, adding that

“I am in a meeting can you call me a bit later to give you more details.”

However, efforts to call him later proved fruitless as his cellphone went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa and striker Christian Ntouba won the PSL awards for coach and player of the month for June.