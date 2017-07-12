Trump sued for blocking people on Twitter

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump has been party to an eye-watering 4,000 lawsuits over the last 30 years, US media say.

And now the mogul turned commander-in-chief has attracted one more, after seven people sued him for blocking them on Twitter.

Mr Trump is an avid user of the social media forum, which he deploys to praise allies and lambast critics.

The lawsuit was filed by the Knight First Amendment Institute, a free speech group at Columbia University.

The seven Twitter users involved claim their accounts were blocked by the president, or his aides, after they replied to his tweets with mocking or critical comments.

People on Twitter are unable to see or respond to tweets from accounts that block them.

The legal complaint argues that by blocking these individuals, Mr Trump has barred them from joining the online conversation.

It calls the move an attempt to "suppress dissent" in a public forum - and a violation of their First Amendment right to free speech.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and the president's social media director Daniel Scavino are also named in the lawsuit.

Last month, Mr Spicer said Mr Trump's tweets were considered "official statements by the president of the United States".

The president's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account has 33.7m followers, while the official @POTUS account has 19.3m.