PICS: MDC youths, police clash

Pictures by Annie Mpalume  •  12 July 2017 3:51PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - Protesting MDC youths clash with riot police in the Harare CBD on Wednesday.



















Related Articles

Comments (4)

manpower to quash the demo yakawanda chaizvo. ASizve ko manpower to ensure that the demo is held peacefully ZRP haina??? Ma1

kelly - 12 July 2017

aikazve komadhakwa nguvai mutown, saka makombi akwira here? tight

shaolin kung fu master - 12 July 2017

it is not good for human health kufema mweya weteargas,tatadzeyi mapurisa haasi kutamburawo here pasi nazvo /pasi namugabe necabinet yake///////////////pamberi nedemo until Mugabe out

tendai p mukewa - 12 July 2017

Evil cowards

Slim Cat - 12 July 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media