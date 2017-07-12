PICS: MDC youths, police clash

Pictures by Annie Mpalume • 12 July 2017 3:51PM • 4 comments
HARARE - Protesting MDC youths clash with riot police in the Harare CBD on Wednesday.
manpower to quash the demo yakawanda chaizvo. ASizve ko manpower to ensure that the demo is held peacefully ZRP haina??? Ma1
aikazve komadhakwa nguvai mutown, saka makombi akwira here? tight
it is not good for human health kufema mweya weteargas,tatadzeyi mapurisa haasi kutamburawo here pasi nazvo /pasi namugabe necabinet yake///////////////pamberi nedemo until Mugabe out
Evil cowards
