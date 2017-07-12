Kainga the Alleycat set to rock Hre

HARARE - Preparations for comedian Alfred Kainga’s maiden show in Harare are at an advanced stage, organisers say.

The United States-based comedian is scheduled to perform at Reps Theatre in the capital on September 22 for the first time courtesy of Xtra Time Entertainment.

He will be supported by comedians Long John and Nqobizitha Dube Siziba aka Q the Boss who performed alongside Kainga in America last year.

“We are looking forward to a memorable show. We used to promote different comedians from different parts of the world including the Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime among others but now we are bringing our own talent Kainga who was born in Mbare,” Xtra Time Entertainment spokesperson Tonderai Mwaiita said.

Recently, Kainga the Alleycat has been selected to feature on Kevin Hart’s show on Comedy Central called Funny is Funny.

The former Prince Edward student has been performing in comedy circles in Dallas and Texas among other areas for the past decade.

In a previous interview with the Daily News, Kainga singled out the old Harare suburb of Mbare for shaping his competitive character.

“I was born in Mbare and raised by my mother with the help of my maternal grandparents. My mother later moved us to Cranborne when I was 14 years old. Even though my mother was doing it alone she worked really hard to provide for us and we never lacked for anything,” he said then.

Kainga, who has been in America for the past 16 years, also heaped praise on Prince Edward School.

“My Prince Edward School days were epic to say the least. I love that school because it moulded many who came through there and helped us discover who we were and what we wanted to do as young men.

“I was an all-rounder student in class. I also played soccer with guys like Tostao Kwashi and Quincy Antipas who went on to become professional soccer stars.

“I knew that wasn’t going to be me. They were too good at it. But entertaining people was a passion of mine, and it didn’t matter if I was doing it through a song, war cry or telling a joke; I knew I was going to be an entertainer,” he told the Daily News.