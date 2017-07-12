Chidzambwa gets nod for Chan

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has extended interim coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s mandate to include the 2018 Kenya African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

The Warriors will travel to Windhoek to face Namibia in the first leg this Sunday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium while the second leg is scheduled for the National Sports Stadium in Harare a week later.

If Zimbabwe progresses past the Brave Warriors, Chidzambwa’s side will then take on the Comoros or Lesotho in the final qualifying round in August.

Chidzambwa is currently on cloud nine after leading the Warriors to their fifth title at the just-ended Cosafa Castle Cup following a 3-1 victory over Zambia in Sunday’s final in South Africa.

It was also Chidzambwa’s third Cosafa Castle Cup title as coach after leading Zimbabwe to glory back in 2005 and 2009.

Initially, the ZPC Kariba coach was supposed to take charge of the regional tournament only while Chicken Inn gaffer Rahman Gumbo would be responsible for the Chan qualifiers.

But as correctly reported by the Daily News yesterday, Zifa have decided to let Chidzambwa continue with the team for the Chan qualifiers which can only feature locally-based players.

Chidzambwa was in charge of the Warriors side that qualified for the first Chan tournament held in Sudan in 2009.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa and the unattached Bongani Mafu will continue as Chidzambwa’s assistants while Wellington Mpandare remains the team manager.

“We felt that continuity was integral in this cause and this create a strong bond between the players and the technical team,” Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa said.

“This technical team has made us and the nation proud by winning a historic fifth Cosafa Castle Cup and we have made a decision that they (technical team) will take charge of the 2018 Chan qualifiers to ensure that we qualify for the finals in Kenya.

“There is a lot of potential in both the technical team and the players going forward and we saw no reason to disturb this momentum.

“We are happy with the work they are doing and as we head to Namibia, we wish them success again.

“On our part as Zifa, we will strive to provide a smooth working environment to ensure continued success of all national teams and we remain indebted to ZPC Kariba and Dynamos for letting us have their coaches during the course of the season.”

Warriors Chan Squad:

Goalkeepers: Takabva Mawaya (Ngezi Platinum), Herbert Rusawo (Black Rhinos)

Defenders: Ocean Mushure, Obey Mwerahari (Dynamos), Devine Lunga (Chicken Inn), Jimmy Dzingai, Dennis Dauda (Yadah FC), Jimmy Tigere (Harare City)

Midfielders: Moses Muchenje, Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS United), Gerald Takwara, Talent Chawapiwa (FC Platinum), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Emmanuel Mandiranga (Dynamos), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba)

Strikers: Abbas Amidu (CAPS United), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Terrence Dzukamanja (Ngezi Platinum).