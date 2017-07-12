Bredenkamp's property attached over $3,8 million debt

HARARE - Prominent tycoon John Bredenkamp is set to lose a high-end vehicle due to his long standing $3, 8 million debt to his former friend and businessman Yakub Ibrahim Mohammed.

Bredenkamp was in 2016 ordered by the High Court to pay back the cash he borrowed from Mohammed between 2000 and 2001 by judge Justice Priscillah Chigumba.

Mohammed, represented by Thabani Mpofu, claimed during the civil trial at the High Court that Bredenkamp reportedly borrowed the money to support the government’s troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said that he decided to take the legal route after Bredenkamp failed to pay back the money borrowed sometime in 2002, despite making several promises to settle the debt.

The case had been previously a subject of fraud charges against Bredenkamp, but he was acquitted leading to Mohammed filing a civil suit.

However, Bredenkamp filed a $350 000 counter claim alleging Mohammed maliciously caused his arrest and prosecution on fraud charges.

But Chigumba ruled in Mohammed’s favour.

And now, as efforts to recover part of that debt, the Sherriff of the High Court has descended on some of the tycoon’s property for settlement.

Revelation Auctioneers said yesterday that the property will go under the hammer on July 13.

Bredenkemp’s Land Cruiser and New Holland tractor are the items that have been listed for auctioning.