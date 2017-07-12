Bredenkamp's property attached over $3,8 million debt

Farayi Machamire  •  12 July 2017 12:43PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Prominent tycoon John Bredenkamp is set to lose a high-end vehicle due to his long standing $3, 8 million debt to his former friend and businessman Yakub Ibrahim Mohammed.

Bredenkamp was in 2016 ordered by the High Court to pay back the cash he borrowed from Mohammed between 2000 and 2001 by judge Justice Priscillah Chigumba.

Mohammed, represented by Thabani Mpofu, claimed during the civil trial at the High Court that Bredenkamp reportedly borrowed the money to support the government’s troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said that he decided to take the legal route after Bredenkamp failed to pay back the money borrowed sometime in 2002, despite making several promises to settle the debt.

The case had been previously a subject of fraud charges against Bredenkamp, but he was acquitted leading to Mohammed filing a civil suit.

However, Bredenkamp filed a $350 000 counter claim alleging Mohammed maliciously caused his arrest and prosecution on fraud charges.

But Chigumba ruled in Mohammed’s favour.

And now, as efforts to recover part of that debt, the Sherriff of the High Court has descended on some of the tycoon’s property for settlement.

Revelation Auctioneers said yesterday that the property will go under the hammer on July 13.

Bredenkemp’s Land Cruiser and New Holland tractor are the items that have been listed for auctioning.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media