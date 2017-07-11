Zec unfazed by MDC protests

Tendai Kamhungira  •  11 July 2017 1:26PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) said yesterday it was not worried about opposition plans for a peaceful protest today to press for electoral reforms.

MDC youths will gather in central Harare today for the latest protest to demand political change and wider electoral reforms.

Zec chairperson Rita Makarau told journalists  during an update on how far it has gone in preparation of the 2018  elections that the electoral body felt serene about calls for protests.

“We will not stand in the way of their demonstrations, it’s their  democratic right to demonstrate . . . and . . . we have reached out to them. We had a meeting with political parties late last week where we gave them this (election preparation) information.
“During  that meeting, we made it quite clear to them that we were open to  receive their representations on how we can improve on the distribution  plan that we came up with,” Makarau said, adding that they will keep engaging with all political parties ahead of the 2018 elections

Makarau reiterated last week’s statement that they will not be setting polling stations outside Zimbabwe, calling upon those in the Diaspora to come and register to vote back home if they were willing to participate in next year’s elections.
She also said that they have already paid 50 percent of the total amount required by Laxton Group which won the tender to provide biometric voter registration (BVR) kits.

A conglomeration of opposition parties, including the MDC, want the next vote in 2018 to be supervised by international observers, including the United Nations and seek changes in election laws they say hinder a free and fair vote.
MDC youth assembly leader Happymore Chidziva told the Daily News last week they will not fold their hands while Zec remains reluctant to implement  poll reforms.

The opposition has long alleged that Zec remains biased in favour of President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF and is run by the party’s functionaries, charges the national elections’ management body denies.

Comments (2)

You people at ZEC musaite zvema offices ..offices to be to powerfull for nothing not to two companies to manage the polls everything must be done by one company and all the servers of the data for accountability purposes. we heard that you are seeking for another quotation for a company that will have to manage data...do not make us fools everything should be done by one company and all data verification and validation must be none and made public and number of all registed voters known how many registered per province etc and total of all successfull registered voter and that information must be public .ZEC must be warned this time around we ever wins a free and fair election must be incharge zvese zvehumbimbindiga zvinofanirwa kupera saka hatidi a compromised out come caused by you ZEC we do not need a divided nation after 2018 vote so be carefull Makarau and company

DOFO - 11 July 2017

To Rita Makarau: Prostitution is not only the act of selling your body but any act of selling your soul for money is called as such.

Zuze - 11 July 2017

