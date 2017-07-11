Schools shine at arts festival

HARARE - Over 35 schools from throughout Zimbabwe took part in the two-day Let Them Annual Schools Arts Festival which ended in the Harare Showgrounds on Saturdayevening.

The festival, founded by advertising executive and artiste manager Chido Musasiwa seven years ago, witnessed performances of the highest quality in arts disciplines such as music, theatre, beat boxing, poetry, fashion, dance and choral music.

One of the standout performances at the festival was delivered by Mufakose 2 High School Drama Club which delivered a scintillating theatre performance which kept the thousands of school children who turned up on the edge of their seats.

Though Mufakose was stretched to the limit by an equally talented Njube High School, it didn’t come as a surprise when the Harare school eventually was eventually crowned the 2017 Let Them Annual Schools Arts Festival theatre champions.

As expected, Prince Edward School jazz band delivered another top drawer performance justifying why the band is widely regarded as the best on the school music scene.

One feature that makes the Let Them Annual Schools Arts Festival a truly unique one is the fact that the young kids’ performances are inter-spaced with those from experienced artists.

This year Musasiwa and the Let Them Trust board really went out of their way to attract some really top artistes for the event.

Among the guest artistes who performed were Ammara and Chengeto Brown, BaShupi, United Kingdom-based rapper, Karizma, Tamy, left-handed bass star Josh Meck, Zi Judgement Empire as well as award-winning beat boxers Probeatz and Raheem Beatbox.

All the guest artistes generally did enough to impress their young fans but it was Ammara and her sister Chengeto who got the most animated reception when they played their club banger “Wachu Want.”

Songstress Tamy, who completed her A-levels last year, was another crowd favourite. Her hits Ndibereke and Beautiful caused chaos on the dance floor.

Then there was BaShupi whose energy throughout his set was unbelievable.

He performed most of his hits including Mamonya and Mapena.

Festival founder Musasiwa was impressed by the performances by both the young and seasoned artistes.

“We are happy with the performances which were of a very high standard but we have been let down once again by parents who didn’t come in big numbers to support the children. The children came in their thousands but we also want parents to be supportive,” she told the Daily News.

The inaugural edition of the Let Them Annual Schools Arts Festival was hosted by Allan Wilson High School in 2012. The event is increasingly becoming a popular attraction for school children from all over the country.