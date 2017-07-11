Methodist cleric caught kissing married woman

HARARE - A man was violently attacked after he found a United Methodist reverend, Elliot Chikwenjere, kissing his wife.

David Gwaradzimba flew into frenzy after finding his wife betraying him with the cleric, who attempted to run him over with his car.

Gwaradzimba, who was bandaged on the head and eye, wept uncontrollably while recalling the event at the Harare Magistrate’s Courts yesterday.

He gave an emotional testimony against Chikwenjere during trial over attempted murder charges.

Regional magistrate Temba Kuwanda had to call for a recess to give Gwaradzimba a chance to get a grip on himself.

“The complainant has not healed from the incident; we need to give him time to pick himself up. We cannot continue like this,” Kuwanda said.

Gwaradzimba, 47, said his wife Patience Tambudzai, 44, had been working with Chikwenjere at United Methodist Church headquarters for 11 years.

“On the day in question, the couple left their residence for town before the cleric made a call.

“I was holding my wife’s handbag and her phone rang along the way and I handed it over to her

“The number was saved as Nyamakura and their conversation ended with my wife confirming that she would meet the person along Albion Street,” Gwaradzimba said.

“When we arrived in town, I asked to accompany my wife to meet the person who had called her but she refused and I pretended to be going separate ways.

“I was suspicious and followed her behind before she got into Chikwenjere’s car.

“I saw them kissing and when I was by the car driver’s door, Chikwenjere realised that I had seen them.

“He started the car and swerved to where I stood, hitting me in the process.

“I held desperately to the (windscreen) wipes to prevent myself from falling and he kept driving in a zigzag manner until he applied emergency breaks and threw me to the ground.”

According to court papers, the incident happened along the road from Kaguvi Street to Rekai Tangwena Avenue, where Gwaradzimba fell and sustained serious injuries.