Marondera, Chipinge face severe water shortages

HARARE - Marondera and Chipinge residents are living in areas with severely limited water resources, putting them at risk of contracting deadly diseases like cholera and diarrhoea, the Auditor General Mildred Chiri said.

In her 2017 report on local authorities, Chiri said the two areas had limited water supplies, and the demand for water today far exceeds available resources.

The water pump in use in Marondera has a capacity to produce 13,5 megalitres (Ml) per day against a demand of 27 Ml.

“There is a high risk of hazardous disease outbreaks due to insufficient domestic water for the residents. The council is advised to address the issues highlighted above to alleviate and curb the shortage of water supply in the area,” Chiri said.

She also added that the Marondera sewer treatment system was not being maintained, resulting in contaminants not being removed from waste water.

The local authority has so far incurred fines from the Environmental Management Agency amounting to $55 339 due to their derelict sewer treatment.

According to Marondera Town Council (MTC), the major challenge to providing adequate water and rehabilitating the sewer system is funding. MTC said it had approached financial institutions without any success and added that the biggest problem was the sewage system collapsed pipes, broken down electrical and mechanical equipment.

The local authority said in 2010, they applied for and received a $2, 9 million loan from government to fix their Elmswood Sewerage Works.

“Mechanical and electrical works were done and completed. Collapsed sewer and the dislodging of the waste stabilisation ponds could not be completed.

“As a result the sewage ponds and the trunk sewers remain in a derelict state,” read part of MTC’s response to Chiri.

Chiri also said the community’s health and service delivery in Chipinge was compromised as parts of the town were yet to be connected to the municipality’s water supply.

“Water consumption within the town was estimated to be approximately eight Ml per day of which only five Ml were being drawn from Bangazaan Dam.

“Due to this deficit, council has resorted to rationing water supply. Service delivery is compromised as the community is exposed to health hazards,” Chiri said.