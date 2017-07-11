Govt blacklists 250 lab scientists

Farayi Machamire  •  11 July 2017 1:46PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Government has blacklisted over 250 laboratory scientists in private and government practice for failing to pay annual subscriptions ranging from $80 to $180.

Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe (MLCSCZ) registrar Agness Chigora made the announcement yesterday.

MLCSCZ is a statutory body responsible for the licensing of laboratory personnel.

Chigora said dozens of State certified medical laboratory technicians, medical laboratory specialists, clinical scientists and medical laboratory scientists general had been suspended for failing to pay annual fees.

“All practicing medical laboratory practitioners practicing in any health institution, whether in private or public, should ensure that they are holders of valid practicing certificates as stipulated under Part XVII, Section 91 of 96 of the Health Professional Act,” Chigora said in a statement.

State certified medical laboratory technicians are required to pay an annual subscription of $80, clinical scientists $180 a year, rapid HIV testers $40 a year, State certified blood transfusion technicians $80 and medical laboratory scientists $100 a year.

MLCSCZ, through the Practice Control Committee ensures that new laboratories are compliant to minimum conditions for registration with the Health Professions Authority.

